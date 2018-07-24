Hosted by Element AI's own Alex Shee, 'The AI Element' investigates how artificial intelligence is being used to disrupt and innovate

Element AI, an artificial intelligence company that turns cutting-edge AI research into scalable solutions, today announced an innovative new podcast series titled 'The AI Element.' During each 20-minute episode, Alex sits down with top influencers across multiple industries to investigate how AI is being used to disrupt and innovate the way business is being conducted today. Through these conversations, Alex and his guests help to explain what technology can actually do for business. The podcast is available on the following platformsApple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, SoundCloud, Player FM, Pocket Casts, and the following android apps.

The first season of 'The AI Element' consists of six episodes and features AI thought leaders such as Yoshua Bengio, Head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA), and industry veterans like Chris Benson, Chief Scientist for Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning at Honeywell Safety Productivity Solutions. The first episode titled 'What AI Can't Do' discusses how societal hype around AI is a byproduct of a few recent scientific breakthroughs speech recognition, computer vision, natural language processing. See here for a full list of episodes and access to the podcast on your favorite medium: www.elementai.com/podcast.

"Our ability to access information does not necessarily mean that access confers understanding," said Element AI CEO Jean Francois Gagne. "Our mission is to help people achieve a greater understanding of what's possible; not just our immediate business partners but to everyone interested in AI. That's why we've invested in our own podcast to share the knowledge and grant access to our resources so that all can learn and ultimately benefit."

About Element AI

Element AI advances cutting-edge research and turns it into scalable solutions that make your business safer, stronger, and more agile. Element AI is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore and Seoul and is funded by leading investors including BDC Capital, Data Collective, Fidelity Investments Canada, Hanwha Investment, Intel Capital, Microsoft Ventures, National Bank, NVIDIA GPU Ventures, Real Ventures, and Tencent. http://www.elementai.com

