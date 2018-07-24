Clearwater Analytics announced today that Sandeep Sahai has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater. Mr. Sahai assumes this key leadership position during an exciting phase for Clearwater, a leading web-based investment accounting and reporting solution providing portfolio book-of-record accounting, daily investment policy compliance monitoring, performance tracking, risk analytics, and a variety of buy-side tools for insurers, investment managers, corporations, and other institutional investors.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has remained committed to two primary goals: delivering long-term client success through the best integrated data, software, and services solution in the market; and building and growing an outstanding team of colleagues dedicated to this mission. Greater and greater numbers of industry leaders entrust their mission-critical investment accounting and reporting needs to Clearwater each day, and these needs increasingly extend to similar enterprises around the world.

Mr. Sahai's experience building global success through times of significant and sustainable growth marries perfectly with Clearwater's journey ahead.

"Clearwater's heritage rests strongly on its commitment to innovation and delivering our clients the best solutions and service in the world, a commitment that will take us into the future," said Sandeep Sahai. "We look forward to serving our increasingly global clientele and growing our teams in Boise and Edinburgh, as well as our new offices in New York and London."

Mr. Sahai has served on Clearwater's Board of Directors since September 2016 and has been the Executive Chairman since March of this year. He has been an operating partner with Welsh, Carson, Anderson Stowe (WCAS) since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Sahai served as the President and CEO of Headstrong, a leading consulting and solutions company focused on the financial markets that operated in 18 countries and had close to 10,000 employees. Sandeep was a founder and partner of the consulting firm TechSpan that merged with Headstrong in 2003.

"Mr. Sahai has distinguished himself throughout his 30-year career as an executive with a proven track record of building and leading outstanding global teams," said Eric Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Clearwater. "Under his guidance, we are excited to see Clearwater continue to thrive and grow as an industry leader in product innovation and client success."

David Boren, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater, now sits on the Board of Directors.

"I am so thankful to our clients and employees, and proud of the consistently high marks our teams have received from satisfied clients," said David Boren. "Clearwater is on a strong path as an increasingly global leader in the markets we serve, and I'm happy to welcome Sandeep as he leads us forward to continued and greater success."

Clearwater Analytics is the leading provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and reconciliation services for corporate treasuries, insurance companies, and investment managers. Clearwater aggregates, reconciles, and reports on more than $2.2 trillion in assets across thousands of accounts daily. For more than a decade, Clearwater has helped firms such as AIG, Mutual of Omaha, Arch Capital, Knights of Columbus, CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Company, The Main Street America Group, SBLI, C.V. Starr Co., Sagicor, Wilton Re., and WellCare streamline their investment and accounting operations. Clearwater remains committed to continuous improvement and encourages insurers to rethink how they approach their investment accounting and reporting challenges.

