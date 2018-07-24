Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) will host its quarterly investor conference call on 15 August 2018 at 16:00 BST (11:00 EDT). During the call, Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e-mailed in advance by investors to ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details will be available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com on 13 August 2018.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until 30 August 2018 at 4:59 BST (29 August 2018 23:59 EDT). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Maitland

Seda Ambartsumian/Sam Turvey, +44 20 7379 5151

Media-pershingsquareholdings@maitland.co.uk