VantagePoint Software: Artificial Intelligence Trading Software Expert Speaks Out About Tesla Share Drop

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor, shares his expert insight during a live interview on the immediate future of the stock market for Tesla, Google and Netflix.

Yesterday afternoon, i24NEWS, the international 24-hour news and current affairs television channel invited Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software to share his expertise on some major topics currently surrounding the stock market. Mendelsohn is known in the industry to bring unique insights that no one else can bring because of his software's patented A.I. forecasting technology.

Earlier this year, Mendelsohn's software forecasted the historical drop of the Dow, days before the news broke to the public. Lately, there has been a lot of commotion surrounding some of the largest international companies and what the immediate future holds for their perspective stock prices and so the news station quickly turned to worldwide AI trading expert, Lane Mendelsohn for the inside scoop.

In the live interview, Mendelsohn covers all the top trending topics circulating the stock market including Tesla's share drop scandal that has investors questioning the profitability of the company and how Netflix is once again, struggling to attract subscribers.

Mendelsohn also touches on the 5 million dollar hit Google recently took from a fine, issued by the EU as a result of their updated privacy policies. Mendelsohn shares VantagePoint's forecasts for Google's stock prices and how Google has diversified and become involved in AI which has helped Google become stronger. Mr. Mendelsohn knows the value of artificial intelligence and said, "My company has been involved in artificial intelligence for 30 years, this is the future."

VantagePoint Software's predictive algorithms have helped thousands of traders and investors worldwide, navigate the volatile markets very successfully.

Full interview and free demo available at vantagepointsoftware.com or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino

Communications Specialist

813.973.0496

JenA@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software