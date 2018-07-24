Paragon ID: Preliminary annual consolidated revenues 2017/18 of EUR 101m, +60%

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading European provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability and Brand Protection, publishes preliminary consolidated turnover figures for the financial year closing 30 June 2018.

The 2016/17 turnover represents the consolidated financial data of the Paragon Group's Identification Division. Prior to the completion of the merger, Paragon Group reorganized its division by aggregating all of its "Identification" subsidiaries (five in total) under a lead holding company, Paragon France SAS, on February 28th, 2017. The reorganisation of the Paragon Group's Identification Division resulted in the new subsidiaries of Paragon France SAS being consolidated from March 1st, 2017.

The 2016/17 proforma turnover has been established as if the merger had taken place from July 1st 2016.

Business activity of the 2017/18 fiscal year

At the end of the 2017/18 financial year, Paragon ID reports preliminary consolidated sales of € 101 million, up +60%.

The company notes that the consolidated turnover for the 2016/17 fiscal year did not yet include all the subsidiaries of the Paragon Group Identification Division (consolidation effective since March 1st, 2017) nor ASK's contribution (consolidated from May 1st, 2017). In addition, the Group transferred a non-strategic activity to another entity of the Paragon Group prior to the Identification division's merger with ASK.

On a pro forma basis, the turnover for 2016/17 was of the order of €108m, but this number does not take into consideration the impacts of the commercial and industrial reorganisations which were required within the ex-ASK organisation (notably the closure of the Chinese operations and of the French production facility in Mouans-Sartoux).

Activity per business line

The Product ID business, which combines the activities of Product Traceability & Brand Protection and Gaming activities, totalled €31 million, in 2017/18.

The People ID business line, which includes the e.ID and Transport & Smart Cities activities, totalled €70 million, in 2017/18.

Financial agenda for the 2017/18 financial year

2017/18 fiscal year results October 26th, 2018

This date is given for information only, it is likely to be modified if necessary. Publication will take place before the opening of the Euronext markets.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors.

Using the latest technologies such as RFID and NFC, Paragon ID provides smart cards, tickets, labels and tags to worldwide clients in diverse markets including public transport, manufacturing, logistics, gaming and retail.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with worldwide manufacturing sites close to its global customers.

Paragon ID is a part of Paragon Group, which is a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services, and has a total of more than €700 million turnover and close to 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-Europe.com.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris. Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN code: FR0011980077 - Ticker: PID - Number of issued shares: 58,286,819

More information at Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

CEO

John Rogers

Tel.: +41 79 629 46 74

john.rogers@Paragon-ID.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors Relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relations

Jean-Michel Marmillon

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

jmmarmillon@actus.fr

