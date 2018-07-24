Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, has been selected by Tate Lyle PLC, a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, to deliver their quarterly employee engagement pulse surveys.

As part of their continuing commitment to employee engagement, Tate Lyle identified a need to uncover additional employee insights and measure levels of engagement outside of the annual employee survey. Complementing their annual survey, this would enable them to effectively action plan and chart progress at more regular intervals throughout the year.

Questback will supplement Tate Lyle's annual survey with a continuous listening program, starting with quarterly pulses for their 4,100 strong workforce globally in over 27 countries. They will provide an end-to-end solution, by running the first quarterly pulse for Tate Lyle and creating a solution that allows Tate Lyle to be self-sufficient in running their own surveys during the remainder of the year. In partnership with Tate Lyle, Questback have created an intuitive survey design and dashboard that reflects the brand and a seamless respondent experience.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Tate Lyle on this key initiative. Research proves time and time again that employees with high levels of engagement perform better and are more likely to remain loyal than those employees with low levels of engagement. Adding continuous listening to your annual employee survey can have significant benefits for your business, by allowing you to quickly spot dips in engagement and take steps to correct throughout the year," says John Wilkinson, UK General Manager.

Martyn Worsley, VP, Global Talent Organisational Development of Tate Lyle, said, "We're really excited to be partnering with Questback on this key initiative. Making sure Tate Lyle is a great and supportive place to work where our people feel valued and are engaged has been central to our success to date and will continue to be of paramount importance. Tools such as these pulse surveys help us to continue to enhance our employee offering."

ABOUT TATE LYLE

Tate Lyle is a global provider of solutions and ingredients for food, beverage and industrial markets. Tate Lyle operates through two global divisions, Food Beverage Solutions and Primary Products, supported by the Innovation and Commercial Development and Global Operations teams. Tate Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2018, Tate Lyle sales totaled £2.7 billion.

For more information, please visit http://www.tateandlyle.com

ABOUT QUESTBACK

Questback is a complete feedback system that helps companies transform customer, employee and market research programs. Used by thousands of companies, including one-third of the Forbes list, Questback is the smarter, faster way to manage feedback. Get the software, services and human support you need to manage customer, employee and market feedback - all in one place. People matter. Get their insight.

Learn more at www.questback.com.

