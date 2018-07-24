Fortegra Financial Corporation: Fortegra Recruits Tom Scott as VP of Warranty Solutions

Industry Vet Set to Build Relationships with Company's Consumer Product Clients

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Fortegra Financial Corporation ('Fortegra'), a leading international specialty insurance holding company, today announces the appointment of Tom Scott as vice president of business development, consumer products. Mr. Scott will be chiefly responsible for establishing and growing strategic relationships by offering service contract, warranty and insurance solutions to clients in the global consumer product marketplace.

'We are delighted to have Tom join our team,' said Steve Davidson, Fortegra vice president, product warranty group. 'Tom possesses retail, commercial and client relations experience that will prove critical to accelerating Fortegra's business growth. He understands how warranty solutions can build positive customer engagement and service goals for manufacturers and retailers.'

Bringing more than 20 years of experience from a variety of industries, Mr. Scott's background includes business development and marketing and sales management in corporate as well as community organizations. He is an honor society graduate of the University of Utah with an MBA from Westminster College.

'This is an exciting time for Fortegra,' said Mr. Scott. 'With its investments in IT, service network providers and customer solutions, the company can continue to expand into a number of product verticals. Unlike many competitors, Fortegra understands that the customer journey doesn't end at the point of sale. We see enormous opportunity for the growth of both Fortegra and our clients around the globe.'

For more information on Fortegra products and services, please visit fortegra.com. To contact Tom Scott: tscott@fortegra.com.

About Fortegra

Fortegra Financial Corporation (a Tiptree Inc. company) and its subsidiaries comprise a single-source insurance services provider that offers a range of consumer protection options including warranty solutions, credit insurance and specialty underwriting programs. Delivering multifaceted coverage with an unmatched service experience for domestic and international partners and their customers, Fortegra solves immediate, everyday needs, empowering consumers to worry less and Experience More.



Tom Scott

Media Contact:

Emily Cress

BLASTmedia for Fortegra

(317) 806-1900 ext. 137

emily_cress@blastmedia.com

SOURCE: Fortegra Financial Corporation