sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,60 Euro		+0,97
+1,39 %
WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,01
71,31
08:40
71,08
71,38
08:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA129,05+0,86 %
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION70,60+1,39 %