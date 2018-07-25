Leading Dutch-based multinational bank selects ACI's Issuer Solution to bring card management business in-house

Several ACI solutions, including UP Immediate Payments, are at the forefront of Rabobank's innovation strategy

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Rabobank, a global multinational bank, will utilize ACI Issuer to modernize the management of its card portfolio business. The solution will allow Rabobank to quickly issue new payment products, including all card types and new tokenized payment products, to better satisfy the demands of today's consumers and corporate customers.

Based in the Netherlands, Rabobank is a leading, customer-focused cooperative bank and longstanding ACI customer. Its selection of ACI Issuer comes against the backdrop of fewer revenue streams for card issuers due to a fast-changing payments landscape and the capping of interchange fees. ACI's card management solution is expected to deliver substantial cost savings for Rabobank, helping to quickly establish new, alternative revenue streams. Additionally, Rabobank utilizes numerous ACI products and solutions, including UP BASE24-eps as well as UP Immediate Payments, which has enabled the institution to ready itself for the evolution of instant payments and Open Banking in Europe.

"Partnering with a trusted vendor like ACI will allow us to modernize our global card portfolio business, which is part of our long-term strategy to transform our bank into an agile, future-proofed institution," said Erik Kwakkel, executive vice president, Payment Services, Rabobank. "We selected ACI Issuer as it will allow us to make efficiency savings and introduce new products at the same time, ultimately increasing customer loyalty and revenues."

"We're proud to extend our partnership with innovative global financial institutions like Rabobank," said Mandy Killam, group president, ACI Worldwide. "ACI Issuer equips financial institutions with the ability to issue new payment product types, quickly establish new or alternative revenue streams and expand their geographic reach. It will give Rabobank the flexibility and agility to succeed in a changing and competitive environment."

Key capabilities and benefits of ACI Issuer:

enables financial institutions to manage all card types and portfolios in different countries and for different issuers on a single platform with a common infrastructure, architecture and technology strategy

supports national, international and global financial institutions and has full multi-currency, multi-product, multi-institution and multi-language capabilities

supports multiple card programs and product types on the same platform; for example, issuers can manage debit, credit, prepaid and new wearable payment products with a single card management system

increases operational efficiencies and the ability to control cost, including maintaining the card scheme's compliancy; which is a fundamental part of all ACI products and services

provides a consolidated view of all customers and their transactions through a single database, supporting easy integration with other ACI products

