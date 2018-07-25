Slip Additives Market Size to Reach USD 270.1 Mn by 2023, Globally - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, PUNE, India and TOKYO, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Slip Additives industry was 200.0 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach 270.1 million USD by 2023, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 4.9% between 2017 and 2023. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Packaging, and Non-Packaging.

The industry is less concentration, the key brand include Fine Organics (India), Croda (UK), PMC Biogenix (US), Lubrizol (US), Afton (US), BASF (Germany), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), Honeywell (US), Evonik (Germany), BYK Additives (Germany), and Lonza (Switzerland), and packaging industries, such as Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia Flexibles Group (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (US), and Bemis Company, Inc (US).

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow upward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Slip Additives Market is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Based on application, the slip additives market has been classified into packaging and non-packaging. The packaging segment has been further classified into food & beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, and others (industrial and agricultural). The food & beverage sub segment of the slip additives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fatty Amides

Waxes & Polysiloxanes

Others

Slip Additives Market, by Carrier Resin,

LDPE

LLDPE

HDPE

PP

Others (PET, EVA, Polystyrene, and Acrylics)

The Global Slip Additives Market Research Report 2018 report released by QYResearch provides a basic overview of the Slip Additives industry, including definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure. Discuss development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. More importantly, the Slip Additives industry development trends and marketing channels were analyzed. Providing the main statistical data on the current status of the industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

