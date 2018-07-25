Travelzoo (TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been named 'Best Travel Deals Provider' at the La Razón Tourism Awards in Spain. The awards, which are now in their seventh year, are presented by La Razón, a national newspaper in Spain and an important source for news on the Spanish economy, politics and society.

The La Razón Tourism Awards recognize important contributions made by companies and public organizations to stimulate growth in the tourism industry, which is one of the most important sectors of the Spanish economy. The awards ceremony was held at La Razón's headquarters in Madrid. More than 300 guests attended the event, including the Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

A committee of journalists from La Razón voted to select winners from 75 nominees. Travelzoo won 'Best Travel Deals Provider' because it delivers inspiring and trustworthy deals of high quality to its members who love the brand.

"Travelzoo is very proud to be a source of inspiration in the Spanish tourism industry", said Sandra Garcia, Publisher at Travelzoo in Spain, "and we will continue to fulfill our commitment to providing our members with outstanding offers and experiences."

Winning 'Best Travel Deals Provider' at La Razón Tourism Awards in Spain continues to strengthen Travelzoo's long-held reputation in the worldwide travel industry. Travelzoo has also been awarded 'Best Travel Deals Website' at the British Travel Awards for six consecutive years, as well as the 'Best Provider of Travel Deals' prize at the National Tourism Awards in China.

