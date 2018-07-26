sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,392 Euro		-0,039
-2,73 %
WKN: A1H65A ISIN: NL0010391025 Ticker-Symbol: PHGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,342
1,493
08:15
1,41
1,45
08:15
26.07.2018 | 07:04
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pharming Reports on Financial Results for the First Half of 2018

LEIDEN, Netherlands, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Record revenue from product sales, up 96% on 2017

Pharming's first half year of net profitability

Expanding pipeline of newproducts plus new large indications and dosage forms for RUCONEST

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) presents its (unaudited) financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The Company will hold a conference call at 13:00 CEDT/ 07:00 EDT today: dial-in details can be found on page 8.

Operational Highlights

  • Invested in commercial teams to meet continued underlying demand for RUCONEST in the USA, driving growth and good patient retention rates
  • FDA acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application file for RUCONEST for prophylaxis of HAE, with an action date set for 21 September 2018
  • Announced new versions of small vial liquid and fast-dissolving dose forms for RUCONEST in subcutaneous, intramuscular and 'virtually painless' intradermal versions for use in clinical studies starting later in 2018/early 2019
  • Announced five studies ongoing or starting to expand the pipeline strongly:
    • An ongoing investigator-sponsored study of RUCONEST in Basel, Switzerland in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in contrast-induced nephropathy, with top-line data expected in Q3 2018
    • A new Phase I/II study of rhC1INH in pre-eclampsia to be filed by Pharming shortly to start in Q4 2018
    • An ongoing investigator-sponsored study of RUCONEST head-to-head against a competitor in a trial testing therapy failure rates in treating acute attacks of hereditary angioedema ("HAE"), with top-line data expected in Q4 2018
    • Initiation of an investigator-sponsored study of RUCONEST to treat delayed graft function, a form of ischemic reperfusion injury, at the University of Wisconsin
    • A new in-house clinical trial of Pharming's proprietary recombinant human alphaglucosidase in Pompe disease to be filed early 2019

Financial Highlights

  • Delivered net profitability for the half year
  • Revenues from product sales for the half year increased by 96% to €59.1 million (HY 2017: €30.1 million, and Q2 2018 €29.8 million), as a result of continuing growth in revenue from US and EU product sales from increasing patient numbers
  • Total revenues increased by 94% to €59.5 million (including €0.4 million of license revenue) from €30.6 million (including €0.5 million in license revenue) in HY 2017
  • Operating results improved 288% to a profit of €16.3 million from €4.2 million in HY 2017, despite a considerable increase in manufacturing and clinical activities
  • The net result was a profit of €6.4 million (HY 2017: loss of €30.2 million)
  • The company's cash position increased from €60.0 million at year-end 2017 to €66.9 million at 30 June 2018 (up from €25.2 million at 30 June 2017), largely due to sales growth and the proceeds of option exercises by employees balanced by increased inventory manufacturing relating to restoring US inventories following significant free-of-charge emergency supplies to HAE patients as result of the pdC1INH supply crisis in Q4 2017 as well as increasing US sales and clinical and development costs

Sijmen de Vries, Chief ExecutiveOfficer, said:

"We are delightedwith the further progress we have made expanding the reach of RUCONEST, allowing more patients to access the clinical benefits of our product. We have continued net profitability in the second quarter of the year, which gives us the confidence and the financial resources to move forward with our new programs. With five studies underway or expected to initiate over the next six months, we anticipate significant strengthening of our pipeline."

Chief Executive Officer's comment

During the first half of the year, we continued to invest in the development of our commercial infrastructure in North America and Europe to drive the growth of new patients using our lead product, RUCONEST (Recombinant Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor/ conestat alfa, or rhC1INH), for the treatment of HAE, as well as to manage the increased demand for the product. This strategic decision has significantly increased revenue and profit generation for the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2017. As a result, we have reported our first half year of net profitability significantly earlier than previously expected at the time of reacquiring the US commercial rights to RUCONEST in December 2016.

Product sales for the half year increased by 96% to €59.1 million (HY 2017: €30.1 million). The positive sales momentum in the USA continued in Q2, following higher than expected sales in Q1 as a result of the shortage of a competitor product, with net sales of $33.9 million in Q2 ($34.3 million in Q1) despite stock level adjustments and a weakening in the exchange rate between US dollars and euros. As the clearest measure of the success of RUCONEST, the number of patients using the product regularly in the USA has been increasing steadily since we reacquired the commercial rights. The growth rate, although affected in some periods by competitors' failures to supply their blood-derived products and consequent sudden increases in patients using RUCONEST, has been fairly consistent.

Underlying sales volumes increased in Q2 (up by 8% compared with Q1). On a reported basis, Q2 sales were higher at €29.8 million compared with €29.3 million for Q1. This reflects good retention of the patients who switched to RUCONEST following stabilisation of the competitor supply situation, and a slightly higher volume of EU and rest of the world ("RoW") sales.

Gross profits increased from €24.5 million in Q1 to €25.5 million in Q2, also reflecting slightly lower costs of goods balanced by the higher mix of lower-margin RoW sales.

Operating profit for the first half of the year was €16.3 million, of which €8.2 million was recorded in Q1 and €8.1 million in Q2. As previously guided, we have invested in expanding the pipeline for RUCONEST and for our follow-up programs in Pompe disease and Fabry's disease, the costs of which are reflected in a flat operating profit (and consequently net profit) for Q2. We expect to see the benefits of this investment in subsequent periods.

In January, we announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted for review Pharming's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for RUCONEST [Recombinant Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor/ conestat alfa] for routine prophylaxis to prevent attacks in adult and adolescent patients with HAE. The FDA indicated that the sBLA was sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review and has set an action date of 21 September 2018.

At our Capital Markets Briefing Day in June, we announced a number of exciting new pipeline developments which will build out Pharming's future from a company focused on RUCONEST in HAE to a company with multiple products approved for commercial sale as well as a wide development franchise in several major unmet disease indications with very limited (if any) therapeutic options at present.

The highlights of these announcements were as follows:

  • An ongoing investigator-sponsored study of RUCONEST in Basel, Switzerland a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of contrast-induced nephropathy which was initiated last year and is expected to report top-line data in Q3 2018.
  • Pharming will file in Q3 for a new Phase I/II study of rhC1INH in treatment of pre-eclampsia to start in Q4 2018. Pre-eclampsia has no specific therapies at present, and affects 2.5 million pregnancies a year worldwide. Many women suffer from very severe cardiac and liver damage caused by the condition, and many pregnancies are either terminated or result in dangerously early deliveries.
  • An ongoing investigator-sponsored head-to-head study of RUCONEST in an open label clinical trial testing therapy failure rates (i.e. the need for re-dosing under either therapy) to treat an attack of hereditary angioedema, which is expected to be fully recruited in Q3, with top-line data expected in Q4 2018.
  • Pharming has developed new versions of small vial liquid and fast-dissolving dosage forms for RUCONEST, for use in subcutaneous and intramuscular versions and in an entirely new, intradermal version expected to be painless, starting with subcutaneous studies later in 2018/ early 2019.
  • An investigator-sponsored study of RUCONEST to treat delayed graft function, a form of ischemic reperfusion injury, is being initiated at the University of Wisconsin. This study is not expected to read out until 2020 due to the long follow-up required.
  • Pharming will take its new, highly-improved alpha-glucosidase PGN004 into the clinic in a Phase I/II study in Pompe disease in early 2019, with the timing depending only on final manufacturing filings. This new recombinant form of alpha-glucosidase, the enzyme which is deficient in patients with Pompe disease, has been developed with the same technology platform as RUCONEST and is expected to have little or no immunogenicity, as well as high efficacy.
  • A similar program with alpha-galactosidase for use in the related Fabry's disease has also been initiated and is expected to enter clinical development from 2H2020 onwards following ongoing process development and subsequent manufacturing runs.

Based on the continued momentum in sales volumes, underpinned by improving trends in identifying and diagnosing HAE patients, combined with better patient care and management practices, a focus on specialty pharmacy customers and subject to an FDA approval for prophylaxis of HAE, we expect to continue to increase sales of RUCONEST further. If that approval is granted, we expect the efficacy of RUCONEST to be appealing to healthcare professionals and the patients they manage for complete management of their HAE condition. It will also be the only approved product for both prophylaxis and treatment of breakthrough HAE attacks. We will continue to control costs and investments to improve profitability and to allow us to drive sustainable long-term growth. We continue to expect additional positive results for the remainder of the year. No further financial guidance is provided.

Sijmen de Vries

Chief Executive Officer 

Financial Summary
   
    Amounts in EURm, except per share
    data                                 HY 2018  HY 2017  % Change
    Income Statement

    Product sales                           59.1     30.1      96%

    License fees and other income            0.4      0.5     (20%)

    Revenue                                 59.5     30.6      94%

    Gross Profit                            50.0     27.0      85%

    Net Operating Costs                    (34.0)   (22.9)     48%

    Operating Result                        16.3      4.2     288%

    Finance Costs                           (9.0)   (34.5)    (74%)

    Income Tax expense                      (0.9)       -      n/a

    Net Result                               6.4    (30.2)     n/a
    Balance Sheet

    Cash & marketable securities            66.9     25.2     165%
    Share Information

    Earnings per share - undiluted

    - fully diluted                       0.0105  (0.0635)     n/a

                                          0.0096      n/a      n/a

Revenues

Revenues from product sales increased slightly in euro terms from €29.3 million in Q1 to €29.8 million in Q2, Part of the reason for the higher than expected sales in Q1 was that some specialty pharmacies ordered precautionary replacement supplies after the supply failure of a rival company's blood-derived C1INH product. Underlying patient numbers continue to increase steadily, which we anticipate will be further enhanced as the effects of the enlarged sales and marketing teams become more visible later in the year, and if approval is given for RUCONEST in prophylaxis of HAE by the FDA. The benefits of these increasing patient numbers should also be seen then. Direct sales in the EU and rest of the world improved to €1.4 million in Q2 from €1.3 million in Q1.

Other license fee income amounted to €0.2 million in Q2, which was in line with Q1. This license fee income reflects the release of accrued deferred license fees following receipt of €21.0 million upfront and milestone payments in 2010 and 2013 from SOBI and CSIPI.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased from €24.5 million Q1 to €25.5 million in Q2, reflecting the exchange improvements and the slightly reduced proportion of sales to SOBI.

Direct commercialisation by Pharming in Western Europe increased by over 150% between the first half of 2017 and the first half of 2018, and sales by our EU partner, SOBI, also showed an increase in the first half year of 2018.

Gross profit overall was up from €27.0 million in the first half of 2017 to €50.0 million in the first half of 2018.

Operating Costs

Operating costs increased to €34.0 million in the first half year of 2018 from €22.9 million in the same period of 2017. Research and development (R&D) costs were slightly higher in the second quarter, resulting from the increased activity around new indications and new forms of RUCONEST, and General and Administrative costs remained flat across the second quarter, whilst marketing and sales costs were slightly higher in the second quarter due to increased direct commercialisation activities by Pharming in the US and in Western Europe.

Operating Result

As a result of the combination of the increase in gross profit and the increase in operating costs due to greater investment in clinical and sales and marketing activities, the operating profit in the first half decreased slightly from €8.2 million in the first quarter to €8.1 million in the second quarter, and €16.3 million overall for the half year.

Financial Income and Expenses

The net loss on financial income and expenses was €9.0 million (2017: loss of €34.5 million). The improvement is due almost entirely to the elimination of non-cash elements related to the now-cleared warrant and convertible instruments. The regular costs of repayments and effective interest under IFRS were €6.3 million, of which cash items were €5.4 million and non-cash items amounted to €0.9 million. The revaluation on the small number of outstanding warrants resulted in a loss of €1.2 million in the first half year (2017: loss of €1.2 million), mainly due to the effect of the larger increase in the share price on a much smaller number of warrants. The foreign currency exchange result, from revaluation of bank accounts and debt denominated in foreign currency, was a netloss of €0.5 million (2017: €2.8 million).

Income Tax Expense

The income tax expense relates to a provision of €0.9 million for corporate taxes expected on profits generated in our US subsidiary. These taxes have been set against accumulated net operating losses through a reduction of the deferred tax asset by the same amount.

Net Result

As a result of the above items, the accounting net result changed from a €30.2 million loss in the first half of 2017 to a net profit of €6.4 million in the first half of 2018. The improvement was related to strong growth in sales over the last 12 months and the elimination of the financial expenses associated with the refinance in 2017.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The total cash and cash equivalent position (including restricted cash) increased by €6.9 million from €60.0 million at March 31, 2018 to €66.9 million at 30 June 2018 (and €25.2 million at the end of June 2017). The increase in cash is consistent with the underlying growth in product sales. From Q3 onwards, Pharming will be making quarterly repayments of its outstanding debt facility to Orbimed and so we expect cash to decrease slowly over the rest of the year.

Equity

The company's equity position increased to €40.7 million at the end of June 2018 (30 June 2017: €18.8 million), with the increase due to exercises of options and warrants as well as the net result.

Since the last reporting date of 31 December2017, the company has issued a total of 27.7 million shares in connection with a number of exercises of options and warrants. The exercises resulted in total cash receipts of €6.9 million.

The number of issued shares as at 26 July 2018 is 610,411,871. The fully diluted number of shares as at 26 July 2018 is 657,296,716.

Performance of Pharming Shares

During the first half year, the Pharming stock price fluctuated around an average price of €1.33 per share. The half year-end price was €1.40 (30 June 2017: €0.31), with a high of €1.62 in January and a low of €1.15 in April 2018.

Outlook

For the remainder of 2018, the company expects:

  • Continued growth in revenues from sales of RUCONEST, mainly driven by the US operations
  • Achievement of additional positive quarterly (operating and net) results throughout the remainder of the year
  • Continued investment in the production of RUCONEST in order to ensure continuity of supply to the growing markets in the US, Europe and the rest of the world
  • Investment in RUCONEST in prophylaxis of HAE (following approval) and in the development of new intramuscular and subcutaneous versions of RUCONEST
  • Investment in clinical trial development for RUCONEST in other indications where the drug's unique properties may help solve large unmet medical needs.
  • Continued investment in our pipeline programs in Pompe disease and Fabry's disease
  • We will look to acquire additional development opportunities and assets as they occur
  • Increasing marketing activity where profitable for Pharming

We will continue to support patients in all territories, as we continue to believe that RUCONEST represents a fast, effective, reliable and safe therapy option for HAE patients.

No further financial guidance for 2018 is provided.

The Board of Management

Sijmen de Vries, CEO

Bruno Giannetti, COO

Robin Wright, CFO

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Pharming's lead product, RUCONEST (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") attacks in patients in Europe, the US, Israel and South Korea. The product is available on a named-patient basis in other territories where it has not yet obtained marketing authorization.

RUCONEST is distributed by Pharming in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Pharming holds commercialisation rights in Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Belgium, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Syria, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. In some of these countries distribution is made in association with the HAEi Global Access Program (GAP).

RUCONEST is distributed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SS: SOBI) in the other EU countries, and in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Norway, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.

RUCONEST is distributed in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela by Cytobioteck, in South Korea by HyupJin Corporation and in Israel by Kamada.

RUCONEST is also being examined for approval for the treatment of HAE in young children (2-13 years of age) and evaluated for various additional follow-on indications.

Pharming's technology platform includes a unique, GMP-compliant, validated process for the production of pure recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial quantities of high quality recombinant human proteins in a more economical and less immunogenetic way compared with current cell-line based methods. Leads for enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") for Pompe and Fabry's diseases are being optimized at present, with additional programs not involving ERT also being explored at an early stage at present.

Pharming has a long-term partnership with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry ("CSIPI"), a Sinopharm company, for joint global development of new products, starting with recombinant human Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pre-clinical development and manufacturing will take place to global standards at CSIPI and are funded by CSIPI. Clinical development will be shared between the partners with each partner taking the costs for their territories under the partnership.

Additional information is available on the Pharming website: http://www.pharming.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release of Pharming Group N.V. and its subsidiaries ("Pharming", the "Company" or the "Group") may contain forward-looking statements including without limitation those regarding Pharming's financial projections, market expectations, developments, partnerships, plans, strategies and capital expenditures.

The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive, political and economic factors, legal claims, the Company's ability to protect intellectual property, fluctuations in exchange and interest rates, changes in taxation laws or rates, changes in legislation or accountancy practices and the Company's ability to identify, develop and successfully commercialise new products, markets or technologies.

As a result, the Company's actual performance, position and financial results and statements may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which should be taken as of their respective dates of issue, unless required by laws or regulations.

Conference call information

Today, Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, and Chief Financial Officer, Robin Wright, will discuss the half year 2018 financial results with investors in a conference call at 13:00 CEDT/07:00 EDT. To participate, please call one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the call:

From the Netherlands: +31(0)20 709 5189

From the UK: +44 (0)33 3300 0804

From Belgium: +32 (0)2 403 5814

From France: +33 (0)1 70 75 07 11

From Switzerland: +41(0)22 580 9034

From the US: +1 6319131422

For further international dial-in numbers: http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

Conference Call PIN: 33609588#

Slides can be found at: https://arkadin-event.webex.com/arkadin-event/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7f59e4c1ddf177bc2b517980bb8c018c

Presentation Password: 301238552

Pharming Group N.V.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the first six months ended 30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of income

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

Appendix: Main Financial Statements reported in US dollars


(This appendix is not part of the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements)

Consolidated statement of income in US Dollar (unaudited)

Consolidated balance sheet in US Dollar (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income                      
    For the first six months ended 30 June
   
    Amounts in EUR'000, except per share data   Notes  HY 2018   HY 2017

    Product sales                                       59,051    30,109
    License fees                                           403       536
    Revenues                                       6    59,454    30,645

    Costs of sales                                 7    (9,473)   (3,657)

    Gross profit                                        49,981    26,988

    Other income                                           300       167

    Research and development                           (12,013)   (9,154)
    General and administrative                          (5,242)   (2,628)
    Marketing and sales                                (16,736)  (11,140)
    Costs                                          7   (33,991)  (22,922)

    Operating result                                    16,290     4,233

    Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation
    derivatives                                         (1,218)   (1,225)
    Other financial income and expenses         4, 8    (7,785)  (33,226)
    Financial income and expenses                       (9,003)  (34,451)

    Result before income tax                             7,287   (30,218)
    Income tax expense                                    (932)        -

    Net result for the period                            6,355   (30,218)

    Attributable to:
    Owners of the parent                                 6,355   (30,218)

    Total net result                                     6,355   (30,218)

    Basic earnings per share (EUR)                      0.0105    (0.063)
    Fully-diluted earnings per share (EUR)        14    0.0096       n/a



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 
    For the first six months ended 30 June
   
    Amounts in EUR'000                     Notes    HY 2018     HY 2017
    Net result for the period                         6,355    (30,218)

    Currency translation differences          4       (160)       (672)

    Items that may be subsequently
    reclassified to profit or loss                    (160)       (672)

    Other comprehensive income, net of
    tax                                               (160)       (672)

    Total comprehensive income for the
    period                                           6,195     (30,890)

    Attributable to:
    Owners of the parent                             6,195     (30,890)



Consolidated Balance Sheet  
    As at date shown  
   
    Amounts in EUR'000               Notes   30 June  31 December

                                                2018         2017

    Intangible assets                         55,843       56,631
    Property, plant and equipment              8,291        8,234
    Long term prepayment                       1,865        2,296
    Deferred tax asset                         8,526        9,442
    Restricted cash                            1,366        1,336
    Non-current assets                        75,891       77,939

    Inventories                          9    23,162       18,334
    Trade and other receivables               16,775       11,260
    Cash and cash equivalents                 65,539       58,657
    Current assets                           105,476       88,251

    Total assets                             181,367      166,190

    Share capital                              6,104        5,790
    Share premium                            387,760      370,220
    Legal reserves                            (1,098)        (938)
    Accumulated deficit                     (352,101)    (356,270)
    Shareholders' equity                10    40,665       18,802

    Loans and borrowings                11    47,860       58,684
    Deferred license fees income               1,067        1,467
    Finance lease liabilities                    247          390
    Other financial liabilities               27,155       28,319
    Non-current liabilities                   76,329       88,860

    Loans and borrowings                11    35,174       21,962
    Deferred license fees income                 800          804
    Derivative financial liabilities    12     1,382        8,301
    Trade and other payables                  26,754       27,198
    Finance lease liabilities                    263          263
    Current liabilities                       64,373       58,528

    Total equity and liabilities             181,367      166,190



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    For the first six months ended 30 June

    Amounts in EUR'000                                  HY 2018   HY 2017

    Operating result                                     16,290     4,233

    Non-cash adjustments:
    Depreciation, amortization                            1,903     1,689
    Accrued employee benefits                             1,750       872
    Deferred license fees                                  (403)     (536)

    Operating cash flows before changes in working
    capital                                              19,540     6,258

    Changes in working capital:
    Inventories                                          (4,829)      468
    Trade and other receivables                          (5,515)   (6,015)
    Payables and other current liabilities                 (444)   (1,792)
    Total changes in working capital

                                                        (10,788)   (7,339)
    Changes in non-current assets, liabilities and
    equity                                                  814    (3,109)

    Cash generated from (used in) operations before
    interest and taxes                                    9,566    (4,190)

    Interest received                                         -         -

    Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating
    activities                                            9,566    (4,190)

    Capital expenditure for property, plant and
    equipment                                            (1,380)   (1,457)
    Investment intangible assets                           (634)     (598)

    Net cash flows used in investing activities          (2,014)   (2,055)

    Proceeds of loans and borrowings                          -    89,139
    Payments of transaction fees and expenses                 -   (16,051)
    Prepayments and interests on loans and borrowings    (7,622)  (73,399)
    Proceeds of equity and warrants                       6,907       284

    Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing
    activities                                             (715)      (27)

    Increase (decrease) of cash                           6,837    (6,272)

    Exchange rate effects                                    75      (620)
    Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January               59,993    32,137

    Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 June           66,905    25,245

    Of which restricted cash                              1,366       248
    Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June                 65,539    24,997


Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    For the first six months ended 30 June
   
                                                Attributable to owners of the parent

   
                                                 Number of        Share        Share
    Amounts in EUR'000                  Notes       shares      capital      Premium
    Balance at 1 January 2017                  455,587,312        4,556      301,876
    Result for the period                                             -            -
    Other comprehensive income                                        -            -
    Total comprehensive income                                        -            -
    Share-based compensation                             -            -            -
    Bonuses settled in shares                      908,437            9          246
    Shares issued for cash/conversion
    of bonds                                    26,432,796          264        7,306
    Warrants exercised/ issued                   1,000,000           10        1,479
    Options exercised                                    -            -            -
    Total transactions with owners
    recognized directly in equity               28,341,233          283        9,031

    Balance at 30 June 2017                    483,928,545        4,839      310,907

    Balance at 1 January 2018                  579,014,891        5,790      370,220
    Result for the period                                             -            -
    Other comprehensive income                                        -            -
    Total comprehensive income                                        -            -
    Share-based compensation                                          -            -
    Bonuses settled in shares                      961,114           10          354
    Shares issued for cash/conversion
    of bonds                                     2,746,476           27          753
    Warrants exercised/issued                   10,348,502          103         3726
    Options exercised                           17,340,079          173       12,707
    Total transactions with owners,

    recognized directly in equity               31,396,171          314       17,540

    Balance at 30 June 2018                    610,411,062        6,104      387,760


Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    For the first six months ended 30 June (cont)
   
                                                      Attributable to owners of the parent

                                                        Legal    Accumulated
    Amounts in EUR'000             Notes             reserves        Deficit  Total Equity
    Balance at 1 January 2017                              60      (279,025)        27,467
    Result for the period                                   -       (30,218)       (30,218)
    Other comprehensive income                           (672)            -           (672)
    Total comprehensive income                           (672)      (30,218)       (30,890)
    Share-based compensation                                -           873            873
    Bonuses settled in shares                               -             -            255
    Shares issued for
    cash/conversion of bonds                                -             -          7,570
    Warrants exercised/ issued                              -             -          1,489
    Options exercised                                       -             -              -
    Total transactions with
    owners,

    recognized directly in equity                           -           873         10,187

    Balance at 30 June 2017                              (612)     (308,370)         6,764

    Balance at 1 January 2018                            (938)     (356,270)        18,802
    Result for the period                                   -         6,355          6,355
    Other comprehensive income                           (160)            -           (160)
    Total comprehensive income                           (160)        6,355          6,195
    Share-based compensation                                -         1,133          1,133
    Bonuses settled in shares                               -             -            364
    Shares issued for
    cash/conversion of bonds                                -             -            780
    Warrants exercised/issued                               -             -          3,829
    Options exercised                                       -        (3,319)         9,562
    Total transactions with
    owners,                                                
    recognized directly in equity                           -        (2,186)        15,668

    Balance at 30 June 2018                            (1,098)     (352,101)        40,665

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the first six months ended 30 June

1. Company information

Pharming Group N.V. is a limited liability public company which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (PHARM), with its headquarters and registered office located at:

Darwinweg 24

2333 CR Leiden

The Netherlands

2. Basis of preparation

The consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month ended 30 June 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS as adopted by the European Union and valid as of the balance sheet date.

3. Accounting policies

The Company has adopted the new IFRS 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers - as at January 1, 2018. The adoption of this new standard has no material impact on these interim financial statements. The Company also adopted the new IFRS 9 - Financial instruments - as at January 1, 2018. The adoption of this new standard has no material impact on these interim financial statements. Other accounting policies are consistent with those of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

4. Estimates and judgements

The preparation of interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the ended 31 December 2017 with one exception. The balance of the intercompany account between the parent and the US subsidiary Pharming Healthcare Inc. is now treated as a short-term cash balance in 2018, rather than informal capital as in previous years. Accordingly, any change in recorded value in the reporting currency will be taken as a gain or loss as the case may be to the income statement. This change reflects the fact that the company has moved to a normal transfer pricing mechanism in which this balance is short term in nature and not equity-like informal capital as in previous years. This impacts only the foreign exchange movement on net cash, as the large cash balances held in the US act as a natural hedge to movements in the recorded debt value due to movements in the exchange rate. In the first half year of 2018, a total amount of €1.6 million has been reported as a credit in the financial income and expenses, whereas in the first half year of 2017 a total amount of €2.0 million was reported as an expense in the currency translation differences under other comprehensive income for the period, because the balance was regarded at that time as informal capital and therefore not subject to foreign exchange movements. This policy will be applied consistently going forward.

5. Seasonality of operations

Seasonality has no material impact on Company's interim financial statements.

6. Segment information

The Board of Management is the chief operating decision-maker. The Board of Management considers the business from both a geographic and product perspective. From a product perspective, the Company's business is almost exclusively related to the recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor business. From a geographic perspective, the Company is operating in the areas: the US, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW). The Board of Management primarily measures revenues to assess the performance of the operating areas. Costs and assets are not allocated to the geographic areas.

Total revenues and gross profit per geographic segment for the first half year:
   
    Amounts in EUR '000                      HY 2018   HY 2017
    Revenues:
    US                                        56,328    28,582
    Europe                                     2,627     1,600
    RoW                                          499       463
    Total revenues                            59,454    30,645

    Gross profit:
    US                                        49,365    26,211
    Europe                                       227       411
    RoW                                          389       366
    Total gross profit                        49,981    26,988

7. Expenses by nature


Cost of product sales in the first half year of 2018 amounted to €9.5 million (HY 2017: €3.7 million). Inventory impairments amounted to an addition of €0.6 million in the first half of 2018 (2017: addition of €0.1 million). The impairment stems from the valuation of the inventories against lower net realizable value, related to reallocation of inventories to the different markets with different prices, based on sales forecasts by management and commercial partners, and clinical programmes.

Operating costs increased to €34.0 million (€33.7 million net of research credit grant income) from €22.9 million in the first half year of 2017. The increase is a result of the increased sales activities in the US, increased development costs for both our current product as the new pipeline, and increased cost for strengthening of supporting departments.

Employee benefits

Employee benefits are charged to research and development costs, general and administrative costs or marketing and sales costs based on the nature of the services provided.

Depreciation and amortization charges
   
    Amounts in EUR '000                        HY 2018    HY 2017
    Property, plant and equipment                (480)      (266)
    Intangible assets                          (1,423)    (1,423)
    Total depreciation and amortization        (1,903)    (1,689)

The increase of depreciation charges of property, plant and equipment in the first half year of 2018 compared to 2017 mainly relates to the new milk production site in Schaijk (NL).
The amortization of the intangible assets mainly relates to the re-acquired US commercialization rights and are allocated to marketing and sales costs in the statement of income. 

8. Financial expenses
   
    Amounts in EUR '000                         HY 2018     HY 2017
    Interest income                                  17           -
    Interest expenses                               (31)        (44)
    Foreign currency results                       (510)      2,761
    Interest loans and borrowings                (6,306)    (12,157)
    Contingent consideration                      1,164           -
    Settlement fees and expenses                 (2,119)    (23,786)
    Total other financial income and expenses    (7,785)    (33,226)

The reduction of the financial expenses is mainly related to the elimination of the large adjustments required under IFRS in respect of the non-equity elements of the refinancing of the old loans and the amortizing bonds by the new loan from Orbimed.


Inventories include batches of RUCONEST drug substance and product and skimmed milk available for production of RUCONEST.

9. Inventories
   
                                               30 June  31 December
    Amounts in EUR '000                           2018         2017
    Finished goods                              17,703        8,271
    Work in progress                             3,847        6,334
    Raw materials                                1,612        3,729
                    Balance at end of period    23,162       18,334

The inventory valuation at 30 June 2018 is stated net of a provision for obsolescence of €1.8 million (2017: €1.0 million) and €0.6 million (2017: €0.3 million) to write inventories down to their net realizable value.

Changes in the adjustment to net realizable value:
                                                          
                                                                          Year to
                                                           Period to  31 December
    Amounts in EUR '000                                 30 June 2018         2017
    Balance at 1 January                                        (336)        (642)
    Reversal of (addition to) impairment for the period         (646)          90
    Related to costs of product sales                            345          207
    Related to operating costs                                     -            9
    Balance at end of period                                    (637)        (336)

In 2018, the addition to the impairment of €0.6 million was based on adjusted sales forecasts.

Cost of inventories included in the cost of product sales in the first half year 2018 amounted €9.5 million (2016: €3.7 million). The main portion of inventories at 30 June 2018 has expiration dates starting beyond 2019 and is expected to be sold or used before expiration.

10. Equity


The Company's authorised share capital amounts to €8.0 million and is divided into 800,000,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each. All 610,411,062 shares outstanding at 30 June 2018 have been fully paid-up. Other reserves include those reserves related to currency translation, share-based compensation expenses and other equity-settled transactions. In the first half year of 2018 a total of 31,396,171 new shares have been issued resulting from bonusses settled in shares, conversion of a convertible bond and warrants, and the exercise of options.

Please refer to the Consolidated statement of changes in equity.

11. Loans and borrowings


In 2017 the Company entered into a debt facility with Orbimed Royalty Opportunities II, LP of US$100 million (€91.3 million) secured senior debt funding against 48 months promissory notes with interest of the sum of (i) the Applicable Margin of 11% plus (ii) the greater of (x) One-Month LIBOR and (y) 1.00%. Repayment of the loan will start in September 2018 in quarterly instalments. The Company has the option to prepay the loan before its maturity date. As further consideration for the facility, the lenders received a 4% warrant coverage (9,174,372 warrants) with a strike price of €0.455 representing the closing price of Pharming shares immediately prior to the closing date, plus a 2.5% commitment fee of the principal sum and an assignment fee on the maturity date of $3.7 million. Other facility fees of €0.6 million have been deferred from the original loans. The warrants have been separated from the loan and recognised in Equity.

The Company, and its subsidiaries, have pledged all receivables, movable assets and intellectual property rights as security to the new lenders, in the same way as those assets were pledged to the original lenders.

In the first half year 2018 all 9,174,372 warrants have been exercised by the lender and have been converted into 6,315,235 ordinary shares.

Initial recognition and movements of the loan was as follows:
   
                                          Period to            Year to
    Amounts in EUR '000                30 June 2018   31 December 2017
    Carrying value initial recognition                          85,544
    Carrying value at 1 January 2018         79,812
    Amortized costs                           6,286              7,406
    Interest paid                            (5,384)            (5,726)
    Revaluation loan                          2,320             (7,412)
    Carrying value at end of period          83,034             79,812
    -/- current portion                                        (21,451)
    Non-current portion                                         58,361

Ordinary Convertible Bonds

All of the Ordinary Convertible Bonds issued in 2016 have now been converted or redeemed in accordance with their terms.

Initial recognition and movements of the convertible bonds were as follows:
   
                                        Period to            Year to
    Amounts in EUR '000              30 June 2018   31 December 2017
    Balance at 1 January                      834              5,333
    Amortized costs                            19              1,251
    Interest paid                               -               (860)
    Adjustment net present value              396              6,402
    Redemption/conversion                  (1,249)           (11,292)
    Balance at end of period                    -                834
    -/- current portion                         -               (511)
    Non-current portion                         -                323

12. Derivative financial liabilities

Derivative financial liabilities include conversion options embedded in borrowings and warrants issued in relation to the issue of equity and loans in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Derivative financial liabilities include the initial fair value of warrants as well as changes in the fair value of the warrants resulting from adjustments of their exercise prices.

In 2018 a total number of 4.9 million of warrants have been exercised out of the warrants with expiration date in 2021, with a total fair value of € 4.6 million.

Also in 2018, the ordinary convertible bond issued in 2016 has been converted or redeemed in accordance with their terms. A total amount with a fair value of € 2.6 million has been converted.

Movement of derivative financial liabilities can be summarized as follows:
   
                                             Period to            Year to
    Amounts in EUR '000                   30 June 2018   31 December 2017
    Balance at 1 January                         8,301              9,982
    Reclassification from equity                                   19,552
    Fair value losses (gains) derivatives          244             40,284
    Conversion into shares                      (7,163)           (61,517)
    Balance at end of period                     1,382              8,301

Fair value gains and losses on derivatives have been presented within financial income and expenses.

13. Commitments and contingencies

There were no material changes to the commitments and contingent liabilities from those disclosed in Note 30 of the 2017 Annual Report.

14. Fully-diluted shares

The total number of outstanding shares at 30 June 2018 was 610,411,062. The weighted average shares outstanding over the first half year were 605,667,099. The basic earnings per share, based on the weighted average, was € 0.010 for the first half year 2018.

Since the reporting date, the company has issued 809 shares through the exercise of employee options. The number of issued shares as at 26 July 2018 is 610,411,871.

The composition of the number of shares and share rights outstanding as well as authorised share capital as at 30 June 2018 is provided in the following table.

31 December      Shares      Shares      30 June
                                     2017      issued    reserved         2018
    Shares                    579,014,891  31,396,171              610,411,062
    Warrants                   15,251,000 (14,028,289)               1,222,711
     Options                    54,901,629 (17,052,550)   (250,000)  37,599,079
    Convertible bonds           2,746,476  (2,746,476)                       -
    LTIP                        7,974,803    (961,114)  1,050,175    8,063,864
    Issued                    659,888,799                          657,296,716

    Available for issue       140,111,201                          142,703,284

    Authorised share capital  800,000,000                          800,000,000

The composition of the number of shares and share rights outstanding as well as authorised share capital as per the date of these interim financial statements is provided in the following table.

Shares      Shares       26 July
                             30 June 2018      issued    reserved          2018
    Shares                    610,411,062         809               610,411,871
    Warrants                    1,222,711                             1,222,711
    Options                    37,599,079                   (809)    37,598,274
    LTIP                        8,063,864                             8,063,864
    Issued                    657,296,716                           657,296,716

    Available for issue       142,703,284                           142,703,284

    Authorised share capital  800,000,000                           800,000,000

15. Events since the end of the reporting period


There have been no significant changes or material events since the reporting date.

Appendix: Main Financial Statements reported in US dollars

Consolidated Statement of Income in US Dollars               
    For the first six months ended 30 June
   
    Amounts in $'000, except per share data      HY 2018    HY 2017

    Product sales                                 71,459     32,662
    License fees                                     488        581
    Revenues                                      71,947     33,243

    Costs of sales                               (11,464)    (3,967)

    Gross profit                                  60,483     29,276

    Other income                                     362        182

    Research and development                     (14,537)    (9,930)
    General and administrative                    (6,343)    (2,851)
    Marketing and sales                          (20,253)   (12,085)
    Costs                                        (41,133)   (24,866)

    Operating result                              19,712      4,592

    Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation
    derivatives                                   (1,474)    (1,329)
    Other financial income and expenses           (9,711)   (37,706)
    Financial income and expenses                (11,185)   (39,035)

    Result before income tax                       8,527    (34,443)
    Income tax expense                            (1,128)         -

    Net result for the period                      7,399    (34,443)

    Attributable to:
    Owners of the parent                           7,399    (34,443)

    Total net result                               7,399    (34,443)

    Basic earnings per share ($)                   0.012     (0.072)
    Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)           0.012        n/a



Consolidated Balance Sheet in US Dollars
    As at date shown 
   
    Amounts in $'000                   30 June 31 December

                                          2018        2017

    Intangible assets                   65,022      67,827
    Property, plant and equipment        9,654       9,862
    Long term prepayment                 2,171       2,749
    Deferred tax asset                   9,928      11,309
    Restricted cash                      1,592       1,600
    Non-current assets                  88,367      93,347

    Inventories                         26,971      21,958
    Trade and other receivables         19,533      13,487
    Cash and cash equivalents           76,313      70,254
    Current assets                     122,817     105,699

    Total assets                       211,184     199,046

    Share capital                        7,108       6,935
    Share premium                      451,508     443,412
    Legal reserves                      (1,280)     (1,124)
    Accumulated deficit               (409,986)   (426,703)
    Shareholders' equity                47,350      22,520

    Loans and borrowings                55,729      70,286
    Deferred license fees income         1,242       1,757
    Finance lease liabilities              288         467
    Other financial liabilities         31,619      33,918
    Non-current liabilities             88,878     106,428

    Loans and borrowings                40,957      26,304
    Deferred license fees income           932         962
    Derivative financial liabilities     1,609       9,942
    Trade and other payables            31,152      32,575
    Finance lease liabilities              306         315
    Current liabilities                 74,956      70,098

    Total equity and liabilities       211,184     199,046

For further public information, contact
Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31-71-524-7400
Robin Wright, CFO: T: +31-71-524-7432

FTI Consulting
Julia Phillips/ Victoria Foster Mitchell, T: +44-203-727-1136
LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens, Tel: +31-6-53-81-64-27

PRN NLD


© 2018 PR Newswire