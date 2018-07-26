Africa's Biggest Exchange Golix Adds XinFin's XDCE Token to Its Currency Lineup

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / In line with its drive to open Africa to various cryptocurrencies, Golix - the pan African digital currencies trading platform has listed the XDCE token on its exchanges.

This makes XDCE the ninth digital currency to be listed on the exchange. Similar to the other tokens available on Golix, the XDCE token will be tradeable in the 7 African countries where Golix is live, providing a fiat to cryptocurrency trading option.

XDCE is an Ethereum based token launched by XinFin, while XDC is a native fuel to run various network features on XinFin hybrid blockchain and is also using blockchain technology to enable finance and international trade on platform called Tradefinex.org. XDC token can be utilised to power various infrastructure projects at Tradefinex.org platform.

Both the tokens are swappable at 1:1 ratio at alphaex.net digital exchange.

The listing of XDCE on Golix expands XinFin's global presence to the fast growing African economy. It also extends the company's use case to a continent whose booming markets have a significant need for efficient, cost-effective transactional solutions.

Yeukayi Kusangaya, Golix's product manager spoke enthusiastically about the introduction of XDCE into the African cryptocurrency space calling the relationship between Golix and XinFin strategic for global fintech.

"Golix has a strong belief in the extension of financial autonomy to all of Africa and it has embraced blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as the tools to achieve this. XinFin has displayed similar values, adopting blockchain solutions in the world of fintech. Our objectives and preferred solutions are aligned so it is strategic and befitting for us to work together."

Enthusiastic on the listing, Chris Neill, Ecosystem Development and Community Manager, XinFin said, "XinFin is really excited to collaborate with Golix and we believe that this partnership will help our growing community in Africa to trade XDCE tokens against other major cryptocurrencies."

The XDCE can be traded by anyone with an account on Golix. Users in the respective countries in Africa where Golix operates can buy it on golix.com.

About Golix

Golix is a Pan-African fintech startup company that runs a cryptocurrencies exchange with the same name.

Launched in Zimbabwe in December 2014 as BitFinance by Tawanda Kembo and Verengai Mabika, it was the country's first Bitcoin company. It currently has live exchanges in Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Its customers use its platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using fiat deposits. The cryptocurrencies traded are used for remittances to and international payments from African countries.

Golix's mission is to give every person in Africa financial autonomy. It is doing this by providing infrastructure that gives access to cryptocurrencies. It acts as the bridge between conventional payment methods and ubiquitous channels, and the digital currencies that characterise the global economy.

About XinFin

XinFin is a global open source Hybrid Blockchain protocol/platform with independent community contributors comprising of long term backers, network utility and tech developers. XinFin Network [XDCE] (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/xinfin-network/) is a utility network that lets enterprises deploy real world applications on Hybrid Blockchain Protocol in a conducive, compliant and regulation friendly environment for diverse use cases in trade, finance, remittance, supply chain, healthcare and other industrial areas to improve business efficiency. XinFin has developed TradeFinex, a consortium owned hybrid blockchain platform for the development of IAC i.e. Infrastructure as an Asset Class.

