JUST LOANS PLC / THE JUST LOANS GROUP PLC: NOTICE OF AGM . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE JUST LOANS GROUP PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 8062555)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2018

Notice is hereby given that the 2017 Annual General Meeting of The Just Loans Group Plc (the "Company") will be held at the office of DWF LLP, 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3 3AG at 11:00 hrs on Tuesday 24th July 2018 for the purpose of passing the following Resolutions, of which Resolutions numbered 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolution number 6 will be proposed as a special resolution:

Ordinary business

To receive and consider the annual accounts of the Company and reports of the Directors and of the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2017. To re-elect Sir Eric Peacock as Director who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 21 of the Company's Articles of Association and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election. To re-elect John McLellan as Director who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 21 of the Company's Articles of Association and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election. To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid before the Company, at a remuneration to be determined by the Directors. THAT, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (Act), the directors of the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £15,000.00, provided that (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed) this authority shall expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company save that the Company may make an offer or agreement before this authority expires which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for after this authority expires and the directors of the Company may allot shares pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.

This authority is in addition to all existing authorities under section 551 of the Act.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

6 THAT, subject to the passing of resolution 1 and pursuant to section 571 of the Act, section 561 of the Act does not apply to the allotment of equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 1 provided that this resolution shall expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company may make an offer or agreement before this resolution expires which would or might require equity securities to be allotted for cash after this resolution expires and the directors of the Company may allot equity securities for cash pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.

This power is in addition to all existing powers under section 571 of the Act.

7. THAT the name of the Company be changed to JLG Group Plc