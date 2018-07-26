SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER with Cognizin Citicoline is a Mental Game Changer

Supplement Boosts Concentration, Focus for Athletes, Students, Gamers*

DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning-fast reflexes, keen focus, and concentration are critical for anyone in the heat of competition. That's where SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER with Cognizin Citicoline makes its mark. The daily supplement-in 100 percent natural grapefruit flavor-gives athletes, gamers, students, and others the boost of mental support they need. *

SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER blends 100 percent natural caffeine and L-theanine with Cognizin and acetyl-L-carnitine. The result is increased oxygen delivery to the brain, which may increase mental performance. The formula is balanced with a green tea extract to calm nerves in stressful situations and counteract caffeine side effects to maintain full concentration. *

"In a fast-paced world, with SUMMACUM we offer an innovative product that helps our clients to realize their mental potential," said Patrick Schmuck, Managing Director SUMMACUM GmbH. "Thanks to the intelligent combination of our high-quality active ingredients, you can benefit immediately after taking it. SUMMACUM with its study-based, power-active complex bundles mental performance in just one stick and mentally pushes you to a new level." *

Unlike other supplements, SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER requires no liquid to take. Each smart pack contains small granules containing active ingredients that dissolve in the mouth. Put SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER on the tongue and in a few seconds, you'll get a fruity, tenderly bitter grapefruit flavor as the performance boost unfolds. *

Cognizin Citicoline acts as a catalyst to produce phosphatidylcholine (phospholipids), which are important for proper brain function. Phospholipids make up approximately 30% of brain tissue, aid neural communication and provide essential protection for neurons. Clinical research has shown that citicoline has multiple applications and is able to improve various aspects of the brain's physiological activity. *

For more information about SUMMACUM Konzentrations BOOSTER, visit https://summacum.works/.

About SUMMACUM

Our goal is to provide helpful support to people with high expectations of themselves and their own performance. With SUMMACUM we have developed a direct granulate that, through the interaction of its ingredients, provides effective support in times of high mental stress. SUMMACUM was developed especially for the needs of top athletes, gamers and students, but also enjoys great popularity among professionals and service providers. For more information, visit https://summacum.works/.

About Cognizin

Cognizin Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a branded and patented form of Citicoline, a natural substance found in every cell of the body and especially vital to brain health. * A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention and recall. Cognizin is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin is approved as a Novel Food Ingredient in Europe and is self-affirmed GRAS in the USA. For more information on Cognizin, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia

Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia are the Central-North and South European sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information, visit www.kyowa.eu.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North American sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including Cognizin Citicoline, Pantesin Pantethine, Setria Glutathione, as well as Sustamine L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information visit www.kyowa-usa.com.

**Cognizin is a registered trademark of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Commission. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.