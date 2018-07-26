Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L) ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company"), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Nobel Laureate, Professor Barry Sharpless to the Company's Scientific Advisory Council.

Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium commented, "It is truly a distinct honour to welcome Professor Sharpless, a chemist of global significance, to our Scientific Advisory Council."

Professor Sharpless is the W. M. Keck professor of chemistry at Scripps Research, where he has been a faculty member since 1990. He received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2001 for his work on chirally catalyzed oxidation reactions. Since this landmark achievement, Prof. Sharpless has continued to be a luminary in the field, creating chemical tools that have been adopted by nearly every field of modern science. For his numerous contributions, the American Chemical Society (ACS) will award Professor Sharpless the 2019 Priestley Medal, the highest honor bestowed by ACS. His national and international awards include the inaugural Paul Janssen Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis, the King Faisal International Prize in Science, the Rhone Poulenc Medal, the Chemical Sciences Award of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the Benjamin Franklin Medal and the Wolf Prize.

Standard Lithium CEO, Robert Mintak commented "I would like to thank Professors Jason Hein and Pierre Kennepohl of UBC for introducing Standard Lithium to Professor Sharpless. Knowing that the innovative and groundbreaking lithium processing work underway by Professors Hein, Kennepohl and our team is such that it piqued the interest of Professor Sharpless is extremely rewarding, and we are thrilled to welcome Professor Sharpless to our Scientific Council".

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino county, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

For further information, contact Anthony Alvaro at (604) 240 4793

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.