Internet of Things (IoT) Billion Dollar Market Growth Emerging as Formidable Powerhouse in Tech Sector

One of the most valuable aspects of the emerging multi-billion dollar Internet of Things (IoT) industry is the ability to seamlessly share information, including mobile file sharing. IoT is evolving to be at the core of digital transformation. The IoT industry has turned into a formidable powerhouse, generating over $273 billion in 2017 in spending, according to Statista. IoT gained significant momentum in the enterprise. In 2017, it is clear there is no turning back. Businesses are laser-focused on IoT as an enabler of sustainability, safety and economic growth. Businesses in a variety of sectors and consumers alike are leveraging advancing IoT platforms to manage information at an increased level of convenience. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is preparing to file mobile database patent to work in conjunction with the Guardian Patch patent. Through the planned filing of this patent application, Gopher is seeking to protect a portion of intellectual property essential to mobile database management system.



Gopher's devices, including the Patch, are intended to communicate with each other through Gopher gNET private, secured communication protocol. It is intended that gNET protocol devices will be able to share/exchange vast amount of data in a proprietary method. In addition, information database objects are transferred and stored between the devices through this method developed by Gopher. It is also intended that this innovative database management system will also add another significant layer of cyber security to Gopher's network with the goal of eliminating possible hacking into the network.



"In order to appropriately implement our products, our data must be carefully secured and protected within our network protocol. This is one of our top priorities" said Mansour Khatib, Gopher's CMO.



"In addition, as we intend to transfer a significant amount of information over our network, we developed an advanced dataset sharing system. Within the next few weeks we will be filing a patent to protect our database information sharing and management. The system manages databases of all types including media, textual, graphical and secured communication information. The system works with our proprietary integrated circuit (IC) within mobile devices. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) late yesterday announced the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2018 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of fiscal 2018 results which will be broadcast live on July 25, 2018, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (855) 859-2056 and international callers may dial (404) 537-3406. Callers should use reservation number 39466129.



Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, this week announced the new ZQ600 series of label and receipt mobile printers designed to help businesses increase productivity in stores, backrooms and warehouses. Building off the success of Zebra's most successful mobile printers, the QLn printer series, the new ZQ600 mobile printers offer a color display screen with a customizable menu for easy operation, as well as advanced battery and wireless capabilities that enable peak performance for applications such as pricing management and faster checkouts in retail stores.



Fit Pay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD), earlier this week announced a co-marketing agreement with rapper, record producer and entrepreneur Wesley Eric Weston, Jr., better known as Lil' Flip aka 'Flip Gate$'. Under the agreement, Lil' Flip and FitPay will collaborate to market a contactless payment device that allows Bitcoin holders to make contactless payments in millions of retail locations with value exchanged from their cryptocurrency. The device, which will include artwork designed by Lil' Flip and carry his branding, leverages the FitPay Bitcoin Exchange and payment Token Requestor platforms. "I've always been ahead of my time. This move was planned 10 years ago. I'm a calculated mastermind. I pattern my biz moves after greats like J.Prince, Warren Buffet, Jay-Z and Bill Gates. That's why my nickname is Flip Gate$ and don't forget the dollar sign. Checkmate!!!!! KINGLIFE," said Lil' Flip. "Great to work with a company like FitPay that is forward thinking and shares my vision."



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, yesterday announced that its board of directors has authorized the expansion of the company's on-going share repurchase program. Under the updated repurchase plan, effective immediately, Check Point is authorized to increase the quarterly repurchase of its outstanding shares by 30%, up to $325 million, and the overall program by 100%, to an aggregate of $2 billion. As of June 30, 2018, Check Point has approximately 156.2 million ordinary shares outstanding. Check Point began its share repurchase program in 2003, and since then has repurchased approximately 154.5 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $7.3 billion. The updated plan expands the company's existing repurchase plan announced in August 2017, which had provided for the repurchase of up to $250 million shares each quarter, up to an aggregate of $1 billion, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018..



