Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Launches New Location-Specific Game Pieces

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a variety of new virtual game pieces for their flagship game Munzee.

In connection with Freeze Tag's West Coast Munzee event last week, Historical Location Munzees were launched throughout the entire state of California as well as Florida. These munzees are virtual game pieces deployed at tourist points of interest, usually at historical markers, monuments and plaques. Previously Munzee has deployed these game pieces at locations throughout the state of Texas, where Munzee was founded.

The company plans to continue rolling out game pieces particular to more American states as well as other worldwide locations. On Friday July 27, Historical Location Munzees will be deployed at significant world heritage points of interest internationally. Some of these locations include the Grand Canyon National Park, the Taj Mahal, Sydney Opera House and more.

"Part of the excitement when playing Munzee is discovering new locations and learning more about the communities our players explore," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "By driving players directly to these historic markers, we hope they take the time to learn more about the local history specific to that area."

Freeze Tag is also releasing three new Places Munzee game pieces which players will be able to purchase and deploy virtually at Hospitals, Post Offices, and Cemeteries. Although Historical Location Munzees are deployed by an official Freeze Tag account, Places Munzees are deployed by players at various points of interest depending on the type. Hospital and Post Office Places Munzees will be available in the Freeze Tag online store at 3:00 PM CST Thursday July 26. The Cemetery Places Munzee will be exclusively released through the Virtual MunzPak subscription service in August.

Along with these three new types, the list of other Places Munzees includes Airports, Sports Stadiums, Museums, Libraries and more. Places Munzees can be purchased in the online store HERE.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

