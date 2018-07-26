Regulatory News:

Further to the announcement of 25 June 2018, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) today confirms that it has completed the sale to Albelli Group of 100 per cent of the share capital of monAlbumPhoto.

monAlbumPhoto is a leading e-commerce player in France in the printing and processing of photo albums and personalised photo products. More than 1.3 million photo products were designed and shipped in 2017, generating sales in excess of €30 million.

