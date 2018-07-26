SEQUANA: Changes to Sequana's corporate governance

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 July 2018
Changes to Sequana's corporate governance
Sequana has announced that Bpifrance Participations has informed it of its decision to resign as director of the Company with immediate effect in view of its position as both shareholder and creditor of Sequana.
The Board of Directors now comprises six members and complies with legal regulations and the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code in terms of director independence and gender parity.
About Sequana
Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) is a major player in the paper industry, boasting leading positions in each of its two businesses:
- Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 43 countries.
- Arjowiggins: global producer of recycled and specialty papers with around 2,300 employees.
Sequana reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 and employed some 7,800 people worldwide.
