26.07.2018
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

SEQUANA: Changes to Sequana's corporate governance

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 July 2018

Changes to Sequana's corporate governance

Sequana has announced that Bpifrance Participations has informed it of its decision to resign as director of the Company with immediate effect in view of its position as both shareholder and creditor of Sequana.

The Board of Directors now comprises six members and complies with legal regulations and the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code in terms of director independence and gender parity.

About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) is a major player in the paper industry, boasting leading positions in each of its two businesses:

  • Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 43 countries.
  • Arjowiggins: global producer of recycled and specialty papers with around 2,300 employees.

Sequana reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 and employed some 7,800 people worldwide.

Sequana
Analysts & Investors
Xavier Roy-Contancin
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
Communication
Sylvie Noqué
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
contact@sequana.com

www.sequana.com

Image Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54509-sequana_mandat-bpifrance-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2018 Actusnews Wire