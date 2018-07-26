BUFF to Sponsor Digital Devils eSports Team at the Mobile Legends Event

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / BUFF, the cryptocurrency-based loyalty program for gamers, has chosen to sponsor the Digital Devils at the upcoming Mobile Legends gaming event in Jakarta. The event is a major gaming event for eSports, and represents an excellent opportunity for the Devils to bring home the sizable cash trophy.

The event, scheduled to continue from July 27-29th, promises to bring together some of the most powerful eSports gaming teams in Asia. The top ten teams from seven different nations (Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, and Indonesia) will gather to duke it out for a chance to earn the $100,000 USD prize pot.

Founded in 2003, Digital Devils have grown into one of the most formidable teams in the industry. They have quickly evolved into one of the largest franchises with various departments in Marketing and Design, Song Composition and Lyrics, Artists, Cosplayers, Merchandise, Streamers and Shoutcasters and eSports Management. While their main focus has been on Mobile eSports, they also plan to venture into other platforms like DOTA 2 and LOL in the future.

BUFF's choice in sponsoring the team represents their intention to make waves within the eSports gaming community. The five founders (who are all gamers) saw the issues in gaming in 2017, and have sought to create a platform where gamers are rewarded for their willingness to participate in a variety of games. The platform is designed to attract gamers who have traditionally only paid to play, rather than being rewarded for playing.

According to BUFF CMO Michael Avni, the Mobile Legends tournament provides an excellent way to provide sponsorship for an excellent team, and get more traction among gamers. He said, "We're very fortunate to be able to sponsor the Devils. They're an excellent team. Additionally, the Mobile Legends tournament represents a wide number of top gamers in Asia, allowing BUFF more traction within the hard core gaming community. Our vision is for BUFF coins to be used as a standard currency for purchasing virtual in-game products across game brands and platforms, and to be gifted between gamers to facilitate collaboration between them."

The BUFF platform provides a system for gamers to use blockchain technology to connect with one another over a trusted system, receive cryptocurrency as a reward for playing, and exchange and purchase within a closed system, but with a large variety of games. The company already supports Fortnite, Overwatch, Minecraft, League of Legends, Clash Royale, CS:GO, Hearthstone, DOTA 2, FIFA, Starcraft, Smite and Call of Duty ll.

BUFF is already partnered with gaming HUD Overwolf with its 15 million strong gamer userbase. BUFF's new sponsorship of the Devils will only increase the scope of their connections to the gaming world, growing its influence both as a platform for gamer interaction, and as a system for gamer reward.

