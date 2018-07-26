Howard Lubert, President of the Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, a global angel investor network, joined Rob Neville CEO of Savara on Monday, June 23, 2018, to ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Howard Lubert, President of the Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, a global angel investor network, joined Rob Neville CEO of Savara, (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, as they rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Founded in 2008, Savara is approaching what could be the most exciting twelve months in the company's history in its quest to emerge as a leader in the orphan lung disease therapeutics space. With two late-stage products currently in four-ongoing clinical studies, the company is focused on specializing in a broad range of orphan lung diseases, many of which currently lack adequate treatments. Keiretsu members contributed key funding for Savara's early development totaling approximately $10 million prior to the company's entrance to the public markets.





Howard Lubert, Co-Founder Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and Rob Neville, CEO Savara, Inc.



Keiretsu Forum is a global angel investor network with more than 3,000 accredited investor members throughout 53 chapters on three continents. Howard co-founded the Mid-Atlantic Region in 2010. He brings 33 years of formalizing and optimizing the due diligence and deal flow processes for various venture capital funds including Safeguard Scientifics and its family of private equity funds, as well as other angel investment groups to Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic. He is a renowned Term Sheet creator and negotiator and takes on this role in every due diligence project in the Mid-Atlantic and South-East Regions.

Angel investors are significant to startups. They typically contribute their skills, expertise, knowledge, and contacts to the businesses in which they invest. "The Keiretsu Forum increases the value of investment by harnessing the collaborative intelligence and power of its members to advance the development of our portfolio companies," says Howard. "We take particular pride in the work of Rob and his team at Savara. Our members who elected to invest in the first round will see a healthy return on their initial investment."

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or aPAP and in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM lung infection; and AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, lung infection in cystic fibrosis, or CF. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships, and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma)

About Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, formed in 2011 and comprised of the Philadelphia, Washington DC Metro, Pittsburgh, and New York chapters, is committed to being the most successful and distinguished private equity angel investment organization in the region. A core team of angel investor members, sponsors and partners are growing every day, strengthening the chapter's knowledge base and working together to access quality investment opportunities around the world. More information can be found at http://keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Keiretsu-Forum-Mid-Atlantic; Twitter: @KeirestuMid_Atl)

