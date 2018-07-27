Mitsubishi Motors' eK Series with Improved Preventative Safety Feature (pictured above is the eK Wagon "T Safety Package")

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its Advanced Driver Assistance System Electronic Control Unit (ADAS ECU) was selected for use in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's eK Series vehicles, which refers to three models: the eK Wagon, eK Custom and eK Space. The eK Series with improved preventative safety functions is a mini vehicle that went on sale in May of 2018.The ADAS ECU is an integrated control for all the functions of numerous advanced driving support systems, such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system, the Lane Departure Warning system (LDW), etc., within a single controller.Hitachi Automotive Systems developed the ADAS ECU in 2007 based on the drive control technology accumulated through approximately 40 years of developing market performing Engine Control Units(1). And, from 2009, the ECU has been equipped on numerous mass-produced models. At this time, Mitsubishi Motors has decided to equip their eK Series with the ADAS ECU, acknowledging its high market evaluations.As a standard feature, Mitsubishi Motors' eK Series is equipped with autonomous emergency braking systems that reduce damage or avoid collisions with alarms and automatic breaks whenever there is a danger of collision with preceding vehicles or pedestrians. Also, in addition to the AEB system that prevents collisions and the already existing erroneous start prevention feature (when driving forward), advanced driving systems such as collision mitigation avoidance assistance for drivers who accidentally press the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, with added capabilities for driving in reverse or avoiding pedestrians (when driving forward), are equipped on all models. These vehicles are aimed at elderly drivers and equipped with advanced technology that supports safe driving. They meet the nationally recommended new safety concept of "Safety Support Car S (Support Car S) Basic Plus."Also, the upper model with standard equipment is also equipped with the LDW system that displays a warning light on the driver's meter and warning sounds to the driver in the case of an unintentional lane departure, and meets the "Support Car S Wide."Hitachi Automotive Systems is supporting these Support Car S vehicles' preventative safety functions with ADAS ECU technology, and moving forward, will continue contributing to preventing traffic accidents caused by drivers including the elderly and accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists.(1) Engine Control Unit: A controller that, when controlling the engine using supporting electrical devices, comprehensively controls those parts and devices.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine powertrain systems, electric powertrain systems and integrated vehicle control systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.