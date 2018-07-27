sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Compagnie Financière Tradition: CFT: Growth in H1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in H1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m

Press Release
Lausanne, 27 July 2018

Growth in H1 2018 activity,

adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first semester with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 459.8m compared with CHF 411.4m in same period in 2017, up 10.3% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 11.8%.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 502.7m, compared with CHF 445.7m in 2017, an increase of 11.3% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.0% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 21.4%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 230.2m compared with CHF 198.0m in the second quarter 2017, representing an increase of 12.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 251.8m against CHF 215.3m in 2017, up 13.7% in constant currencies with IDB up 13.5% and Non-IDB up 18.4%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).

MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 52
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
Press release CFT CA T2 2018 (http://hugin.info/133362/R/2207544/858391.pdf)


Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland

WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



