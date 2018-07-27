Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in H1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Press Release
|Lausanne, 27 July 2018
Growth in H1 2018 activity,
adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m
| Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first semester with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 459.8m compared with CHF 411.4m in same period in 2017, up 10.3% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 11.8%.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 502.7m, compared with CHF 445.7m in 2017, an increase of 11.3% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.0% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 21.4%.
In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 230.2m compared with CHF 198.0m in the second quarter 2017, representing an increase of 12.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 251.8m against CHF 215.3m in 2017, up 13.7% in constant currencies with IDB up 13.5% and Non-IDB up 18.4%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
|ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 52
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
