Compagnie Financière Tradition: CFT: Growth in H1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 11.3% to CHF 502.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first semester with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 459.8m compared with CHF 411.4m in same period in 2017, up 10.3% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 11.8%.

For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 502.7m, compared with CHF 445.7m in 2017, an increase of 11.3% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.0% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 21.4%.



In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 230.2m compared with CHF 198.0m in the second quarter 2017, representing an increase of 12.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 251.8m against CHF 215.3m in 2017, up 13.7% in constant currencies with IDB up 13.5% and Non-IDB up 18.4%.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")