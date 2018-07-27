LONDON, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, the country's highest court, reaffirmed in a ruling that MIC Tanzania Limited (operating as Tigo Tanzania) remains owned and controlled by Millicom. This ruling follows an improper filing of shareholder claims by a third party alleging to have acquired shares through proceedings that have now been quashed by the Court of Appeal. The commercial register will now be corrected to show the Millicom group as the ultimate owner of 100% of the shares in Tigo Tanzania.

Millicom is committed to the highest ethical business standards and to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in every market in which the company operates.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh

Corporate Communications Director

+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin

VP Investor Relations

+352-277-59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, Tigo. As of December 31st, 2017, Millicom employed more than 19,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 51 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 9 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol MIC_SDB. In 2017, Millicom reported revenues of $6.0 billion and EBITDA of $2.2 billion.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-wins-legal-dispute-over-share-ownership-in-tanzania,c2581990