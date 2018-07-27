sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

World Wrestling Entertainment Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Granite Point Mortgage Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) will replace Quality Care Properties Inc. (NYSE: QCP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) will replace World Wrestling Entertainment in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, August 1. S&P 500 constituent Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is acquiring Quality Care Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on or about July 27 pending final conditions.

World Wrestling Entertainment engages in the sports entertainment business. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Movies & Entertainment Sub-Industry index.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

