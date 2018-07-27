(IFRS half year consolidated condensed financial statements)

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions announces the availability to the public and the filing of its 2018 Half-Year Financial Report with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes' website at http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/.

Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

