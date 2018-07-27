Acquisition is in-line with company's growth strategy and furthers its position as a global technology leader in the waste recycling sector.

AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries has today announced the acquisition of US-based SaaS solutions provider for the waste industry, DesertMicro, for an undisclosed sum.

DesertMicro has built up an impressive customer base over the last 20 years. In total, the acquisition will add over 250 customers from across the US and Canada to AMCS' existing 1600 global customer list. AMCS' solution portfolio will be further strengthened by DesertMicro's suite of cloud software designed specifically for the waste and recycling industry, which includes a highly developed and fully-embedded payment channel.

Commenting on the acquisition, AMCS CEO, Jimmy Martin, said;

"The waste and recycling industry is going through a massive transition. Companies are re-positioning themselves in the growing, more circular economy. These organizations also have an increasing appetite to digitalize their business and automate business processes. It requires software companies like AMCS, with a certain scale, to be able to make the investments needed to support this transformation. With the addition of DesertMicro to AMCS, we have the opportunity to further strengthen our global footprint, expand our product portfolio and continue to invest in our state of-the-art AMCS Platform."

Discussing the direction of the company in North America, Michael Winton, President of the region said;

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome DesertMicro's customers and employees to AMCS and assure them that they will experience a seamless transition and a high level of support from our global organization. Going forward, I am confident they will benefit from an increased level of support and access to even broader and more powerful technology offerings, designed to improve their operational efficiency and support their plans for future growth."

The acquisition follows the recent announcement that AMCS had successfully completed another round of investment from Insight Venture Partners and Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

In January 2018, AMCS completed the acquisition of Brady Recycling solutions from Brady PLC and in recent years has completed 8 other key acquisitions across the globe to continue to strengthen its position as a world leader in software and technology for the waste recycling sector. The company continues to grow and secure significant new business wins in all of its primary markets, which includes a number of national and international brands.

About AMCS

AMCS, with offices in North America, Europe and Australia is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries. We help over 1600 customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

For more information, please visit www.amcsgroup.com

