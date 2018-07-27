UAV Software Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

By Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), by Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software), by Platform (Military, Commercial), and by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), by Region and National Market, and with Leading Companies

The global UAV Software market consists of worldwide government spending on the procurement, development, and upgrades of UAV software for commercial and military purposes. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

• Analysis of key players in UAV Software Systems

• Airware

• Precisionhawl

• Dronedeploy

• Dreamhammer

• Drone Volt

• SenseFly

• ESRI

• 3D Robotics

• Pix4D

• Airobotics

Segmented to maximise the utility and relevance of the Data

• By Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics),

• By Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software),

• By Platform (Military, Commercial)

• By Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source),

Commercial UAV Software By End Use

• Infrastructure

• Agriculture

• Transport

• Security

• Media and Entertainment

• Insurance

• Telecommunication

• Mining

• Key questions answered

• How is the UAV Software market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining UAV Software market dynamics?

• How will each UAV Software submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much spending will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will market shares of each UAV Software submarket develop from 2018-2028?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which UAV Software submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional UAV Software markets and submarkets?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?

Countries Forecast

• United States

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (ROE)

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPac)

Regions Forecast

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

• Target audience

• Leading UAV software companies

• UAV Manufacturers and Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Aerospace Industry Organisations

