Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - 360 Blockchain Inc. (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) (OTC: BKLLF) has closed its previously announced acquisition of a package of valuable blockchain properties.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "360 Blockchain" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_g3u4c7cm/360-Blockchain-CSECODE-has-closed-its-previously-announced-acquisition-of-a-package-of-valuable-blockchain-properties

The company will pay US$1.5 million in cash to acquire ICORanker.com and BlockchainRanker.com, as well as a comprehensive marketing program, consultancy and marketing databases from Technology Development Partners, a high-tech M&A advisory firm. ICORanker's current owners will also receive US $250,000 worth of restricted shares in 360's stock, based on the five-day trading average at closing. ICORanker's co-founders, Armando Pantoja and Chad Kettering, will remain as advisors to the company for a period of one year to continue developing the business.

Jeff Koyen, 360's Strategic Advisor, stated: "Acquiring ICORanker is our entry to the lucrative world of token analysis, ratings and recommendations. The token sale ecosystem has a bright future, and we're excited to take ICORanker to the next level of profitability. Token buyers need unbiased, reliable research that cuts through the chatter. By leveraging 360's considerable resources and skills, we expect ICORanker to become one of the most trusted resources for token-sale data and insights. This, in turn, will attract top marketing dollars."

Prior to joining 360 Blockchain Inc., Jeff Koyen enjoyed a 20-plus-year career in digital publishing. An award-winning journalist, he built and grew media properties at Forbes, Dow Jones Digital, Travel + Leisure and others.

Expansion plans for ICORanker include multi-language support for Asian markets, more in-depth reviews, expanded community outreach and enhanced sponsorship opportunities.

A PwC Strategy report highlighted continued growth and popularity of Initial Coin Offerings globally in 2018, with over 537 ICOs conducted in the first five months of this year, raising a combined total of $13.7 billion USD - more than all ICOs which took place before 2018 combined.

George Tsafalas, CEO, stated: "With the closing of this deal, 360 will post revenues in the current quarter. By adding these cash-flowing properties to the 360 family, we are diversifying our holdings and adding a high-growth business to our growing portfolio of blockchain assets."

360 will also acquire BlockchainRanker.com, a pre-revenue website that vets and rates blockchain platforms, services and software providers. BlockchainRanker will relaunch this year under 360's management with a focus on highly lucrative lead generation and referral programs.

Both websites will be managed by Jeff Koyen with small teams distributed internationally.

For more information please visit the company's website www.360blockchaininc.com contact George Tsafalas, CEO, 778-806-5150 or email ir@360blockchaininc.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com