M6 Group (Paris:MMT) has today entered into exclusive negotiations with the US-based investment fund GACP, with a view to selling its entire shareholding in the FC Girondins de Bordeaux division.

M6 Group acquired FC Girondins de Bordeaux in 1999, when the men's team won their 5th French league title. It added another title in 2009, a French Cup in 2013, three League Cups in 2002, 2007 and 2009, and two Champions' Trophies in 2008 and 2009. Over the last 19 seasons, the club qualified for European competitions on 12 occasions and notably reached the quarter finals of the Champions League in 2010. The women's team and the club academy are also recognised as being among the best in France. Lastly, under the impetus and with the financial backing of M6, in 2015 the City of Bordeaux opened a state-of-the-art stadium which is consistently ranked as one of the finest in Europe.

However, due to the growing financial power of several Ligue 1 clubs, M6 Group believes that the sale of FC Girondins de Bordeaux to GACP, which has set out an ambitious sporting vision backed by a long-term investment strategy, would represent the best option to maintain the club's position and help improve its results over time.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to finalisation of the negotiations, to consultation of employee representative bodies and to approval from Bordeaux Métropole Council regarding the guarantees offered by GACP in relation to the lease payments owed by FCGB for the use of the Stadium.

About GACP

General American Capital Partners LLC is a US-based corporation headquartered in Miami, Florida, which is majority-owned and controlled by Joseph DaGrosa.

GACP's top executives have worked together since 1999 and have financed a wide range of acquisitions. GACP's investments involve both majority stakes and the acquisition of minority interests (involving influence) in corporations located in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America. GACP seeks to invest in businesses in which it can partner with experienced and skilled management teams. GACP invests in a wide variety of business sectors including insurance, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, food beverages, etc. In recent times, GACP has been focusing its resources on the sporting and entertainment sectors, and has made numerous investments.

