Maurel & Prom: Sales for the first half of 2018: US$237m (€196m)

Paris, 27 July 2018

No. 08-18

Sales for the first half of 2018: US$237m (€196m)

H1 2018 sales rose by 27% to US$237m, up from US$186m in H1 2017 Crude prices continue to rise: average sale price for the period was US$69.2, 36% higher than in H1 2017 Drop in production in Gabon (-6% compared to H1 2017) due to issues with the export pipeline, offset at Group level by a sharp rise in production in Tanzania (+115% compared to H1 2017) Euro up 12% against the dollar compared to H1 2017, adversely affecting sales presented in euros, which were up by 14% compared to H1 2017 versus 27% for sales in dollars



Sales for the first half of 2018

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 H1 2018 H1 2017 H1 2018

vs H1 2017 change Amounts sold over the period, M&P working interest millions of barrels of oil 1.7 1.4 3.1 3.3 -6% million MMBTU 3.4 3.7 7.1 3.3 +115% Average sale price Oil, in US$/bbl 66.3 73.0 69.2 50.7 +36% Gas, in US$/BTU 3.18 3.17 3.17 3.19 -1% €/US$ exchange rate 1.23 1.19 1.21 1.08 +12% SALES (in US$m) Oil production 124 107 231 178 +30% Gabon 115 98 213 169 Tanzania 9 9 18 9 Drilling activities 4 2 6 8 -25% Consolidated sales (in US$m) 128 109 237 186 +27% Consolidated sales (in €m) 104 92 196 172 +14%

The increase in sales compared to H1 2017 was largely due to the substantial rise in the average sale price of oil produced in Gabon (US$69.2/bbl, 36% higher than in H1 2017).

The entry into force of IFRS 15, mandatory from 1 January 2018, led the Group to change the way it recognises sales. Instead of being based on the Group's entitlements on the production delivered to the oil terminals ("entitlement method"), they are now calculated based on liftings during the period. In accordance with IFRS 15, this change in accounting method was applied prospectively, without restating comparative periods. The effect on sales in first-half 2018 in Gabon was positive to the tune of some US$18 million, with lifted volumes exceeding production.

Hydrocarbon production for the first half of 2018:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 H1 2018 H1 2017 H1 2018

vs H1 2017 change Production operated by Maurel & Prom (100%) Oil bopd 23,975 19,173 21,561 24,705 -13% Gas MMcf/d 77.0 81.6 79.3 36.9 +115% TOTAL boepd 36,804 32,778 34,780 30,860 +13% Maurel & Prom

working interest production Oil bopd 19,180 15,338 17,249 19,764 -13% Gas MMcf/d 37.0 39.2 38.1 17.8 +115% TOTAL boepd 25,346 21,877 23,602 22,723 +4%

In the first half of 2018, operated oil production in Gabon stood at 21,561 bopd (17,249 bopd net to M&P's working interest), down 13% compared to the same period in 2017. Following pressure increases in the export pipeline, the operator requested that evacuation of oil volumes be limited from mid-May. After consultation with partners, a progressive return to normal production levels started in early July.

Drilling activities to support the production profile and offset the fields' natural depletion resumed. However, the restart the drilling rigs after a three-year shutdown took longer than originally anticipated, and two of the eleven wells planned for 2018 have been drilled to date. An additional rig will soon be put into action to make up for the delay in the initial drilling schedule in the second half of the year. A positive impact on production is expected by the end of the year.

In Tanzania, average operated production was around 79.3 MMcf/d at 100%, equivalent to 38.1 MMcf/d for M&P's working interest (48.06%). Since February 2018, the monthly average operated production level has exceeded 80 MMcf/d, rising steadily to reach a level of 89 MMcf/d in June 2018.

