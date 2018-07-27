Clinical development of Onxeo's lead product candidate AsiDNA progressing to plan Preliminary safety and activity results of DRIIV-1 study are expected in Q4 2018 Two combination clinical trials with AsiDNA planned for early 2019

New optimized candidate from platON proprietary platform ready to enter preclinical stage by end 2018

Cash position of €11m at June 30, 2018 enables an expanded clinical development plan of AsiDNA into 2020

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today reported its consolidated half-year financial results1, as of June 30, 2018 and provided a business update.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, said: "The first half of 2018 was marked by an important step in the development of our lead product candidate AsiDNA as it entered a phase I clinical trial DRIIV-1 in patients with advanced solid tumors. We expect preliminary data in Q4 2018 which will confirm both the safety and systemic activity of this first-in-class DNA repair inhibitor. In parallel, we have conducted substantial preclinical work with AsiDNA in combination with other anticancer agents to assess its full potential. In that context, we have already obtained very compelling data regarding the synergistic effects and reversion of tumor resistance by AsiDNA when combined with a PARP inhibitor. Additional results on the interest of combining AsiDNA with belinostat have also been acquired and other experiments are ongoing to show the value of combining AsiDNA with carboplatin, a standard-of-care in chemotherapy. Together with the expected outcomes from the DRIIV-1 clinical study, this solid body of preclinical data opens a range of new clinical development opportunities to harvest the full potential of AsiDNA and we have planned already to broaden its development in combination as soon as 2019.

"Furthermore, the extensive screening and optimization work on new molecules sourced from our PlatON platform is bearing fruit and we expect to advance the next optimized candidate into preclinical development by the end of the year, thereby enlarging Onxeo's pipeline.

"At this time and considering our available preclinical data, it appears that AsiDNA in combination with PARPi and/or carboplatin is the most promising option while belinostat could be best combined with a new candidate sourced from platON, due to the respective pharmacokinetic properties of these assets.

"During this half-year, we also strengthened our cash position with an equity line and the monetization of Beleodaq royalties, to support the momentum of our development programs with this highly attractive technology in DNA targeting."

1 Half-year financial statements have been the subject of a limited review. The limited review report will be issued after the procedures required for the publication of the half-yearly financial report have been finalized.

HALF-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues for the first half of 2018 stood at €2.1 million and consisted of:

€1.2 million in recurring revenues, corresponding to product sales from the European named patient program (NPP) and sales-based royalties related to the license agreements with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. The decrease compared to 2017 mainly comes from the sale of the Loramyc and Sitavig products to Vectans Pharma at the end of July 2017.

€0.9 million in non-recurring revenues including mainly milestone payments from a licensing agreement. The implementation of the new IFRS15 standards on revenue recognition as of January 1, 2018, negatively impacted Onxeo's non-recurring revenue by approximately €0.5 million in the first half of 2018.

Operating expenses amounted to €7.6 million in H1 2018, which represented a decrease of 48% compared to H1 2017 which was essentially due to cost reduction following the interruption of the Livatag program.

The Company also booked a €4 million operational income corresponding to the write-off of a cash advance from Bpifrance relating to the Livatag program, for which the objective of commercial success was not achieved.

On July 27, 2018, the board of directors reviewed the Company's consolidated accounts for the first-half of 2018 and recorded an impairment charge of €8.6 million pursuant to value tests performed in accordance with IFRS accounting standards. This accounting adjustment results from a potential better synergy between belinostat and a future compound from platON versus a development with AsiDNA, thereby postponing cumulative future cash flows on this product. This does not impact in any way the Company's current or future cash balance or its ability to advance its strategic value creation strategy as planned. The impairment triggered a reduction of the Company's deferred tax liability by €1.7 million, recognized as a profit.

H1 2018 total net loss was of €8.8 million, compared to €11.6 million in H1 2017.

Consolidated income statement (IFRS) In thousands of euros 30/06/2018 (6 months) 30/06/2017 (6 months) Revenues, of which: Recurring revenues Non-recurring revenues 2,102 1,040 1 062 3,367 1,893 1,474 Operating expenses, of which R&D expenses (net of R&D tax credit) (7,578) (3,187) (14,674) (10,481) Operating income/(loss) before non-recurring items (5,476) (11,307) Non-recurring operating income/(loss), of which impairment of R&D assets related to Beleodaq (4,627) (8,549) (17) Financial income/(loss) (444) (338) Income tax 1,711 35 Net profit/(loss) (8,836) (11,627)

CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2018

At June 30, 2018, the Company had a consolidated cash position of €11 million compared with €14.3 million at December 31, 2017, providing visibility until Q1 2020, based on the current financing plan that includes an expanded development for AsiDNA.

Cash variation takes into account the $7.5 million (net proceed of €6.1m) of non-dilutive capital from SWK Holdings Corporation through the sale of rights related to future Beleodaq royalties on June 7, 2018. In order to actively pursue its R&D programs, Onxeo also implemented, on June 15, 2018, an equity financing line including an incentive program through the issuance of new shares over a 10-month period representing a maximum amount of €5.4 million with Nice Green SA, included in the financing plan.

HALF-YEAR 2018 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS, RECENT EVENTS OUTLOOK

AsiDNA Onxeo obtained a new 'composition of matter' patent in Europe in January 2018 covering multiple compounds, including AsiDNA, and providing protection until 2031 with a potential extension to 2036. Together with previously granted patents, Onxeo's intellectual property for its DNA-targeting technologies, products and combinations is now protected by 10 patent families worldwide. The Company also initiated, end of April 2018, a dose-escalation phase I study (DRIIV-1) with AsiDNA to assess the compound's safety profile and identify its optimal clinical dose, as well as determine its active dose at tumor level, in patients with advanced solid cancer. Preliminary results are expected in Q4 2018. New preclinical results of AsiDNA in combination with PARP inhibitors, announced in July 2018, showed a strong synergistic effect and a reversion of tumor resistance, thereby confirming the relevance of combining AsiDNA with PARP inhibitors. These positive in vitro and in vivo data, together with the expected activity results of the DRIIV-1 study, will support further clinical development of AsiDNA in combination with PARP inhibitors, which should start from end 2018. Results from preclinical studies of other combinations will be available after the summer.



These results comfort AsiDNA as the Company's priority development program.

platON Onxeo's patented chemistry platform enables the Company to generate additional innovative DNA-targeting drug candidates. Several compounds are currently in the selection and optimization phase and Onxeo expects to initiate the preclinical evaluation of a new drug candidate by the end of 2018.

Belinostat Preclinical data obtained in combination with AsiDNA were presented to the scientific community during one of the two poster presentations at AACR 2018.

Corporate governance On May 16, 2018, the shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting renewed for three years the terms of office as director of Mr. Thomas Hofstaetter, President of Onxeo's Compensation and Scientific Business Development committees.



UPCOMING FINANCIAL PUBLICATIONS EVENTS

Q3 2018 financial information: Thursday, October 25, 2018, after market

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA, a first-in-class DNA break repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA has already successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration and is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).

AsiDNA is the first compound generated from platON, the Company's proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON will continue to generate innovative compounds targeting tumor DNA functions and broaden Onxeo's pipeline.

Onxeo's R&D pipeline also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics), of which an oral form could be used in combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors. Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo's partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2017 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2018 under number D.18-0389, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

APPENDICES HALF-YEARLY CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AT JUNE 30, 2018

The 2018 half-yearly financial report will be available on the Company's website within the prescribed deadlines.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS in K€ 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 Non-current assets Intangible assets 38,734 47,535 Tangible assets 275 344 Financial assets 244 232 Total non-current assets 39,253 48,111 Current assets Stock and work-in-progress 33 30 Trade receivables 1,483 552 Other receivables 6,519 15,103 Cash 11,014 14,277 Total current assets 19,049 29,962 TOTAL ASSETS 58,302 78,073 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY K€ 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 Shareholders' equity Share capital 12,684 12,674 Less: treasury shares -96 -89 Premium 39,892 269,060 Reserves -1,395 -172,700 Earnings - 8,836 -59,071 Total shareholders' equity 42,248 49,873 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 2,366 4,094 Provisions 546 550 Other financial liabilities 7,067 4,714 Total non-current liabilities 9,979 9,358 Current liabilities Short-term financial debt 101 130 Trade payables and related accounts 4,330 5,956 Other liabilities 1,644 12,755 Total current liabilities 6,075 18,842 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 58,302 78,073

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In K€ 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 Recurrent sales from licensing agreement 1,040 1,893 Non-current sales from licensing agreement 1,062 1,474 Total sales 2,102 3,367 Purchases -211 -415 Personnel costs -2,682 -,3,716 External expenses -4,228 -,9,672 Duties and taxes -196 -179 Depreciation and amortization, net -311 -900 Allowances to provisions, net 163 969 Other operating income 3 Other operating expenses -114 -765 Operating expenses -7,578 -14,674 Current operating income -5,476 -11,307 Share of income under the equity method -17 Other operational income 4,036 Other operational expenses -8,663 Operating income after share of income under the equity method -10,103 -11,324 Income from cash and cash equivalents 530 Other financial income 87 16 Financial expenses -532 -884 Financial income -444 -338 Pre-tax income -10,547 -11,663 Income tax 1,711 35 -of which deferred tax 1,728 0 Net profit/loss -8,836 -11,627 Earnings per share -0,17 -0,23 Diluted earnings per share -0,17 -0,23

OTHER ELEMENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In K€ 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 Income for the period -8,836 -11,627 Other comprehensive income Translation adjustments 2,201 955 Losses and gains on derecognition of assets available for sale Cash flow hedges Tax related to elements of the comprehensive income Other items recycled as income 2 201 955 Actuarial gains and losses 0 -21 Other non-recyclable items classified as income 0 -21 Other elements of the comprehensive income for the period net of taxes 2,201 934 Total comprehensive income for the period -6,635 -10,693 Total comprehensive income attributable to Owners of the parent company Minority interests -6,635 -10,593

CONSOLIDATED NET CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In K€ 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Consolidated net loss -8,836 -59,071 -11,627 +/- Depreciation, impairment and provisions, net 8,888 40,253 949 (excluding provisions against working capital) -/+ Unrealized gains and losses associated with changes in fair value 432 +/- Non-cash income and expenses on stock options and similar items 311 980 249 -/+ Other calculated income and expenses -67 -137 -92 -/+ Capital gains and losses on disposal -/+ Dilution gains and losses +/- Share of earning associates 0 0 17 - Dividends (non-consolidated equity) Gross operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax 728 -17,973 -10,504 + Cost of financial debt, net 12 492 338 +/- Tax liabilities (including deferred tax) -1,728 -7,801 35 Gross operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax -988 -25,282 -10,130 - Taxes paid +/- Changes in operating WCR (including debt related to employee benefits) -8,631 -2,999 -5,547 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES -9,620 -28,281 -15,677 - Expenditures on acquisition of tangible and intangible assets -17 -65 -25 + Proceeds of disposals of tangible and intangible assets 2 - Expenditures on acquisition of financial assets (non-consolidated equity) 12 -2 -2 + Proceeds of disposals of financial assets (non-consolidated equity) 2 +/- Impact of perimeter variations + Dividends received (non-consolidated equity, associated companies) +/- Changes in agreed upon loans and advances + Investment grants received +/- Other cash flow from investment activities NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -5 -67 -23 Cash flow from merger + Amounts received from shareholders at capital increases . From parent company shareholders 48 14,012 14,702 . From minority interest of merged entity + Amounts received from stock options -/+ Buy-back and resale of treasury shares -1 -68 -1 - Dividends paid during period . To shareholders of parent company . To minority interests of merged entity + Proceeds of new loans 6,375 - Reimbursement of loans (including finance leases) -77 -154 -320 - Net interests paid (including finance leases) +/- Other flows related to financing activities -12 -354 -229 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 6,333 13,437 14,155 +/- Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates 29 -55 -44 CHANGES IN CAHS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -3,263 -14,966 -1,590 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at start of period 14,277 27,654 29,243 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period 11,014 14,277 27,654

