TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 27 July 2018, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the Company's appointment of Krisztina Doroghazi, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, as principal accounting officer for purposes of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ms. Doroghazi, age 46, will oversee the Company's accounting matters. Maryann T. Mannen will continue in her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, but will no longer serve as the Company's principal accounting officer as of 24 July 2018, the effective date of Ms. Doroghazi's appointment.

Since March 1, 2018, Ms. Doroghazi has served as the Company's Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Doroghazi most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Reporting of MOL Group, an integrated, international oil and gas company, a position she held from May 2015. Prior to this role, Ms. Doroghazi held various other senior management roles at MOL Group, including Regional Chief Financial Officer from October 2012 to May 2015 and Vice President of Accounting and Tax from September 2011 to September 2012, as well as Chief Financial Officer of IES S.p.A., an Italian subsidiary of MOL Group, from January 2008 to August 2011. She joined MOL Group in May 2003 as Vice President of Accounting and Tax, a position she held through December 2007. Prior to her various positions at MOL Group, Ms. Doroghazi served as Audit Manager at Ernst and Young and Arthur Andersen. Ms. Doroghazi received her bachelor's degree in economics from Budapest College for Foreign Trade and since 1998 has been a Qualified Chartered Accountant and member of the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

