Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q2 2018 Financial Results 30-Jul-2018 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnitogorsk, "30" July 2018 News Release Notice of results Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel works (LSE: MMK) will announce its IFRS results for Q2 and H1 2018 ended June 30, 2018, on Thursday, August 02, 2018. Conference call will be held the same day at 3.00pm Moscow time, 1.00pm London time, 8.00am New York time. To join the conference call, please dial: United Kingdom Number: +44 (0) 330 336 9439 (Local access) / 0800 279 7204 (Toll free) US Number: +1 929-477-0402 (Local access) / 866-575-6539 (Toll free) Russian Number: +7 495 646 9190 (Local access) / 8 800 286 75011 (Toll free) Conference ID: 5737943 About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Contacts: Investor Relations Department Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 e-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 5806 EQS News ID: 708983 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2018 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)