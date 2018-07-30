Starting from now, subsidies for up to 1,000 residential solar-plus-storage systems can be requested from the Investment Bank of Brandenburg.At the end of March, the German region of Brandenburg announced the incentive program "1000 Speicher". Since Friday, July 27, applications can be submitted to the Landesbank Investitionsbank (ILB). As the ILB announces on its homepage, the "1000-Speicher-Förderprogramm" is intended to support private individuals in increasing own consumption from solar, while relieving the burden on the power grid in the state of Brandenburg. According to ILB, solar PV home ...

