New Oral Care U.S. Patent Awarded to SprinJene(R) - For Adult and Children Toothpaste

SprinJene Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering dentifrice compositions containing extracts of NIGELLA SATIVA (black seed oil)

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / SprinJene®, an innovative provider of natural oral health products, is pleased to announce that its dentifrice composition has been issued a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The new patent, US Patent No.10,004,676 B2, entitled "DENTIFRICE COMPOSITIONS CONTAINING EXTRACTS OF NIGELLA SATIVAAND RELATED METHODS" is an invention by Dr. Sayed Ibrahim, the CEO and Founder of SprinJene.

Dr. Ibrahim has patented an oral care composition, (toothpaste) that contains extracts of Nigella Sativa,or black seed oil, and methods of preparing invention. The composition is formulated as a toothpaste and contains black seed oil and mixture of zinc oxide and zinc. Wherein the composition reduces the growth of microbial populations by at least 4 log (99.9999% Reduction) units in a microbiological robustness essay.

'Nigella Sativa extracts may be prepared by any method, provided the extraction process does not render the extract unsuitable for use in compositions. We are so proud of what we've accomplished. It's a real breakthrough in oral care, and very effective. A natural antibacterial and antioxidant, Nigella Sativa extracts or oils when added to dentifrice compositions, the ability of the dentifrice composition to lubricate the mouth tissues and/or treat dry mouth is enhanced.'Dr. Sayed quoted about the benefits of Nigella Sativaor black seed oil.

SprinJene toothpaste is now available at: Amazon, Costco, Sprouts (launching August 2018), Hannaford Supermarkets, H-E-B, United Supermarkets, Vitacost,Lucky Vitamin, Akin's/Chamberlin's, and Nutrition Smart. (3.5oz tube for $5.99-6.99).SprinJene is selling globally in more than 12 countries.

About SprinJene:SprinJene combines the powers of nature and science to deliver safer, more effective natural oral care options to accommodate the needs of various lifestyles. All SprinJene toothpastes are certified: Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Kosher and Halal.

