Avis Car Rental: Avis Teams Up with Luxury Retreats to Offer a New Standard in Travel

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Car Rental today announced a deal with Luxury Retreats, acquired by Airbnb in February 2017, to be the official mobility partner of the full service villa rental company, which offers custom-designed trips of a lifetime, including the world's finest homes, personalized concierge services and world-class hospitality. Avis will offer premium, on-demand travel experiences tailored to the vehicle and transportation needs of each Luxury Retreats traveler.

According to recent travel industry trend reports, luxury travelers are seeking experiential travel that is more personalized and all-encompassing. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury travel market is expected to grow by 6.4 percent to $1,154 billion by 2022. The growth is attributed to a rise in middle and upper middle class spending, a desire for unique and exotic vacation experiences, and the increasing impact of social media on the travel industry. Today's luxury travelers are looking for transformative experiences based on personal interests and passions - and the Avis partnership with Luxury Retreats delivers on this experience.

Luxury Retreats' customers will have the option to incorporate Avis vehicles and concierge services into their stay in a variety of ways. Guests can choose to pick up or drop off their vehicle at an Avis airport location or have the option to request car delivery and return directly to and from the Luxury Retreats' home (location subject to restrictions).

When customers book their stay with Luxury Retreats, the villa specialist will arrange car rentals seamlessly through an integrated digital Avis tool. Customers can opt for delivery to their location prior to, or during, their stay, and Avis provides convenient return options of the vehicle when the rental is complete. Luxury Retreats' guest specialists have a dedicated support team at Avis to handle special requests and any of their guest's needs during their stay.

"Avis is dedicated to meeting the needs of the modern, luxury traveler. We are thrilled to partner with Luxury Retreats to deliver a new standard in travel in the home-sharing economy, providing on-demand mobility solutions for their customers," said Stephen Wright, Senior Vice President, Travel and Partnerships, Avis Budget Group. "Whether it's a penthouse in the heart of a European capital or a private bungalow island retreat, Avis can get you there with convenience and ease so all you have to do is enjoy the journey."

"We selected Avis as a partner given their commitment to a premium customer experience and the strides they've taken to cater to the tech-savvy traveler," said Amr Younes, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Luxury Retreats. "We are integrating our digital platforms so the Luxury Retreats vehicle booking process is as turnkey and streamlined for our customers as possible."

About Avis

Avis operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc..

