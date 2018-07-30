SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 30.07.2018 / 14:14 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Luxemburg 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: TimesSquare Capital Management, Delaware United States of America LLC (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 July 2018 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Resul- 5.19 % % % ting situa- tion Pre- n/a % % % / vious notifi- cation 7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) LU0307018795 2354472 5.19 % % Total % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instru- or maturity conversion physical rights rights ment date period settlement absolute in % % Total % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: N- % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if a- (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least at least held 5% m- or more) held 5% or more) or more) e 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights) 10. Other explanatory remarks: TimesSquare Capital Management LLC is an investment advisor serving primarily institutional clients. 30.07.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.safholland.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 709093 30.07.2018

ISIN LU0307018795

AXC0138 2018-07-30/14:14