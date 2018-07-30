Industry leader tapped to execute on InfoVista's global mission, vision while strengthening the company's U.S. brand

InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions, today announced the appointment of industry leader Cheryl Ragland to the role of chief marketing officer.

Ragland brings to InfoVista a distinguished track record of driving top-line results, as well as growing brand awareness and market share, through roles in executive sales, operations, and corporate and product marketing. At InfoVista, she is responsible for executing on InfoVista's global mission and vision, while strengthening the company's U.S. brand. In addition she is tasked with stimulating increased demand for InfoVista solutions and driving revenue growth across the entire product portfolio.

Before joining InfoVista, Ragland was the global vice president of corporate marketing at BroadSoft, overseeing all global marketing functions including brand awareness, public relations, events, digital and social strategy and internal communications. Ragland transformed the BroadSoft brand by establishing the corporate digital marketing group and further expanding the annual user's conference-Connections-to receive the highest approval ratings, and attendee and sponsorship levels in its history.

Before BroadSoft, Ragland was at Avaya where she oversaw strategic marketing for the government solutions group and created multi-channel marketing campaigns to increase sales and brand awareness, supporting revenues of more than $510 million. She directed all rebranding efforts for Avaya Federal after its acquisition of Nortel Government Solutions, and created integrated marketing and sales enablement plans for both product and services teams.

Supporting Quotes:

InfoVista CEO Philippe Ozanian: "The addition of Cheryl in the role of chief marketing officer is a tremendous asset to InfoVista, and we are delighted to welcome her inspiration and leadership. Her notable achievements as a leader in sales, marketing and operations will be invaluable to InfoVista's ongoing growth and global brand recognition as we execute on our strategic vision."

InfoVista CMO Cheryl Ragland: "Some of the world's top brands count on InfoVista to deliver the network and application performance that ensures a strong quality of experience for their customers. I am thrilled to be joining the experienced leadership team at InfoVista during such a strong period of growth for the company, and to lead a team of dynamic marketing professionals in driving a better understanding of InfoVista's core benefits to the industry."

About InfoVista:

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005053/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

InfoVista

Erika Collins, +1 703-956-5355

erika.collins@infovista.com

or

Calysto

Laura Borgstede, +1 404-386-0937

laura.borgstede@calysto.com