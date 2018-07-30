TRIGO has acquired 100% of the capital of Supply Chain Services International, otherwise known as SCSI. SCSI is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, USA, with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. This acquisition supports TRIGO's strategy to expand its service portfolio towards advanced supply chain services and to penetrate new market segments within the transportation industry.

Co-founded in 2001 by Pierre Lewin and Patrick Peronnet to strengthen relationships between suppliers and OEMs by helping them meet demand, in spec and on time, avoiding line down situations, SCSI has developed a unique expertise in designing and delivering sophisticated supply chain and quality management solutions to the off-highway vehicles market.

"The acquisition of SCSI strengthens our global market leadership by providing a unique portfolio of high performance quality management solutions to international manufacturing supply chains. Furthermore, I am very happy to welcome SCSI's talented professionals to TRIGO with their proven expertise and customer focus" said Matthieu Rambaud, CEO of TRIGO.

"I am super excited about the perspective of providing our customers an exponential increase of capabilities around the world with a team that shares the same commitment and customer-oriented approach" said Pierre Lewin. "SCSI is our baby and it has been an amazing journey. I am thrilled to be part of its next chapter and continued growth within a mature and successful group that is TRIGO", Patrick Peronnet added.

This is the second acquisition for TRIGO in 2018 and the sixth one since private equity firm ARDIAN began backing TRIGO in 2016.

About SCSI

For nearly 20 years, SCSI has provided quality inspection, reactive containment, and logistics throughout the supply chain for some of the most successful OEMs and suppliers in the world. We're there where you need us, in our facility, at the OEM, or at the supplier. No matter where you are in the world, SCSI can handle it for you.

http://www.scsinternational.com

About TRIGO Group

Founded in 1997, TRIGO is a multinational company providing operational Quality Management solutions for the manufacturing sector, especially within the automotive and aerospace industries. With a team of several thousand professionals present in 20+ countries across 4 continents, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality assurance services ranging from inspection to expert auditing, consulting and training.

https://www.trigo-group.com

