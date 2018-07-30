NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5
www.novachemicals.com | 403.750.3600 tel | 403.269.7410 fax
NOVA Chemicals Releases 2017 Sustainability Report
States its unwavering commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care
|Calgary, Alberta (July 30, 2018) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation today released its 2017 Sustainability Report as part of its ongoing commitment to being a socially responsible global citizen. This year's report, the company's fourth, is created in a Performance Update and Case Studies format and is available at www.novachemicals.com (http://www.novachem.com/ExWeb%20Documents/responsible-care/2017SustainabilityReport.pdf).
"Our annual Sustainability Report underscores our achievements and serves as an accountability tool," said Todd Karran, President and CEO, NOVA Chemicals. "This is one more way we demonstrate our unwavering commitment not only to sustainability but also to shaping a world where products vital to our health and happiness are even better tomorrow than they are today."
The report includes four case studies that demonstrate how the company is taking care of its employees, communities and the environment. These include:
With a firm commitment to transparency and continual improvement, the report includes year-over-year economic, social and environmental performance. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines - Core Option.
# # #
About NOVA Chemicals Corporation
NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned, ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachem.com (http://www.novachem.com/)
# # #
Media inquiries, please contact:
Mark Horner
Director, Corporate Communications
E-mail: Mark.Horner@novachem.com
The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.
Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOVA Chemicals Corporation via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOVA Chemicals Corporation via Globenewswire