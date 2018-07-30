NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

Calgary, Alberta (July 30, 2018) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation today released its 2017 Sustainability Report as part of its ongoing commitment to being a socially responsible global citizen. This year's report, the company's fourth, is created in a Performance Update and Case Studies format and is available at www.novachemicals.com (http://www.novachem.com/ExWeb%20Documents/responsible-care/2017SustainabilityReport.pdf).







"Our annual Sustainability Report underscores our achievements and serves as an accountability tool," said Todd Karran, President and CEO, NOVA Chemicals. "This is one more way we demonstrate our unwavering commitment not only to sustainability but also to shaping a world where products vital to our health and happiness are even better tomorrow than they are today."

The report includes four case studies that demonstrate how the company is taking care of its employees, communities and the environment. These include:



A new genScience community outreach program. More than 30 employee volunteers shared their passion for science and STEM careers with over 2,000 students last year.

A new pouch film structure that meets recycling requirements, while satisfying all food safety, cost and manufacturing criteria.

The conversion of its Corunna facility to use up to 100 percent ethane feedstock and the collaboration involved to do it safely, below budget, and on schedule.

Several examples of environmental management of facilities and site locations, including harvesting native plants, extending the life of current facilities, and ensuring the safe and responsible demolition of a power plant at end-of-life.



With a firm commitment to transparency and continual improvement, the report includes year-over-year economic, social and environmental performance. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines - Core Option.











