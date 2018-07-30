Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-07-30 15:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nr.1 Management report about activity results of 2017 DECIDED: To approve the JSC "Grobina" Board Report (Management Report) about the JSC "Grobina" activity results of the year 2017 Nr.2 The Council's report to the shareholders' meeting about activities in 2017. DECIDED: Take note of the JSC "Grobina" Council report about the year 2017. Nr.3 Approval of the Annual Report of 2017 DECIDED: To approve the Annual Report of 2017 and take note of Auditor's Report. Nr.4 About new council election DECIDED: To elect new council of JSC "Grobina" in the following composition 1. Dace Obodovska; 2. Evija Jaunsleine; 3. Argita Jaunsleine; 4. Aija Bluma; 5. Liene Zvagule. Nr.5 Approval of the auditor for 2018. DECIDED: To elect as auditor of the company JSC "Grobina" for the year 2018 Ltd. "Ievas Liepinas birojs", Reg.Nr.40003747546, Latvian Association of Certified Auditors license Nr.139 (responsible auditor Ieva Liepina, certificate Nr.161).