Internal Freedom Services, Inc.: Capital Fundraising Campaign to Assist Texas Students to Attend New Culinary College

Internal Freedom Services Announces $10 million Capital Fundraising Campaign

Initiative aims to provide one thousand (1000) Texas students with school scholarships

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Internal Freedom Services, Inc. today announced a $10 million Capital Fundraising Campaign. This Campaign is in support of Internal Freedom Services newest and most ambitious initiative yet...the launching of the Edison Culinary Arts College.



Internal Freedom Services, Inc.'s founder is worldwide renowned Chef, Caterer & Restaurateur Eddie Deen of Eddie Deen & Company. Internal Freedom Services is a 501c3 non-profit organization with all funds contributed being IRS tax deductible. Internal Freedom Services is also a recipient of a grant by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation focusing on Youth Education.

The EDISON CULINARY ARTS COLLEGE is slated to open in 2019 providing culinary training in the hospitality industry. According to Mr. Deen, "this school is about imagination and infinite possibilities, greatness comes form projecting from one's own soul when an individual believes that they have the power and INTERNAL FREEDOM to think on their own behalf."

The Capital Fundraising Campaign proceeds will insure that all 1000 plus students will have scholarships that will underwrite all tuition, fees and other costs of enrollment.



CONTACT:



James Dunn

944 S. Lamar St., Internal Freedom Services, Inc.

Dallas, TX 75202-5508

Direct - 979.215.5794

Fax - 979.849.5121



SOURCE: Internal Freedom Services, Inc.