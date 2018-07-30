Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call - August 1, 2018

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here (https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/thr/mediaframe/25522/indexl.html) for direct access to the webcast or to add the event to your calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

