Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 July 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 94,097,142 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.

Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

