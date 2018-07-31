sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 710526 ISIN: GB0033646281 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
31.07.2018 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 30

31 July 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 94,097,142 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.

Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plcTel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291
Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive OfficerEmail: ceo@tri-starresources.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and broker)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

© 2018 PR Newswire