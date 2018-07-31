Tri-Star Resources Plc - Change of Adviser

31stJuly 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

Tri-Star is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Ltd as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291

Karen O'Mahony, Acting CEO / CFO

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett / Camille Gochez