sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 710526 ISIN: GB0033646281 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
31.07.2018 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Change of Adviser

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

London, July 30

31stJuly 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

Tri-Star is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Ltd as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291

Karen O'Mahony, Acting CEO / CFO

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett / Camille Gochez


© 2018 PR Newswire