Tri-Star Resources Plc - Change of Adviser
PR Newswire
London, July 30
31stJuly 2018
Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")
Change of Adviser
Tri-Star is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Ltd as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.
