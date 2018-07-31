Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-07-31 09:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company's 2017 12-month net turnover is 3 137 067 EUR, it has increased by 14%. In 2017 12-month period there were sold 118543 mink skins at an average price of 26.44 EUR / pc ., but in 2016, 12 months were sold 131 356 mink skins for average price 22.30 EUR / pcs. Taking into account the changes in the Corporate Income Tax Law, which came into force on 1st of January 2018, in the report of 2017 a deferred tax asset accumulated in previous years in amount of 567 476 EUR is written off as losses, because in next years the company can no longer useit in calculation of corporate income tax, this affected 2017 years' financial result of the company. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687190