Medallia Expands Flagship London Event to Four Additional Markets in EMEA Following Strong Growth in the Region

The new 5 City Tour starts in London on September 19th, followed by events in Paris, Munich, Stockholm, and Dubai

SAN MATEO, California, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global leader in customer experience management, today announced it has expanded its flagship London event to four additional markets in Europe and the Middle East, bringing together the world's leading customer experience professionals to discuss best practices for CX vision and strategy and propel the industry forward. These events will offer one-of-a-kind networking, CX expertise, and detailed sessions focused on CX innovation and strategic business growth with a broad array of customers with deep CX industry and vertical experience including BT, Generali, Sodexo, and Zurich Insurance.

"In response to the strong demand from customers and prospects throughout the region, Medallia is taking its flagship annual London event and expanding to four more business hubs," said Scott Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer, Medallia, "As customer experience management is embraced more broadly in EMEA, we continue to collaborate with companies and partners to drive adoption and move the industry forward."

These premier events will offer unparalleled engagement with CX thought leaders, with sessions led by customers, consultants, and technology partners, to share knowledge and build community. The events will take place this autumn across the region:

September 19 : London

: September 26 : Paris

: October 18 : Munich

: November 8 : Stockholm

: November 27 : Dubai

Kirsty Price, Head of Client Relations UK & ROI at Sodexo, which has a comprehensive B2B CX program said:

"We're delighted that Medallia continues to bring the CX community together and are thrilled to be taking part to speak and share our journey in this ever important area of strategic importance."

Richard Pash, UK Director of Marketing, Zurich Insurance said:

"CX is a game-changing investment-and one which benefits our customers, our distributors and our employees. Participating in the tour will allow us to learn from other organisations across different industries who have the same drive that Zurich does to put the customer right at the heart of all its decisions. Having the power to listen to what customers large and small think of our products, propositions, and service is of course fantastic-but the true value is use that intel to shape what we offer in future, and how it is offered to different customer groups."

Medallia currently has offices in London, Paris, and Munich as well as a data center facility in Frankfurt, with more than two hundred employees spread across the region. Medallia's global customer base includes top brands in banking, retail, insurance, technology, oil and gas, and other key sectors. Medallia continues to expand its partner ecosystem in EMEA including CGA in the UK, Lexden Group in the UK, Teresa Monroe in France, and webalytics in Germany.



Registration for the London event on September 19th is now open: Medallia City Tour London. The Paris event on September 26th is also open for registration: Medallia City Tour Paris.

About Medallia

Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere-from the C-suite to the frontline-to improve their performance. Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Munich, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

