Nasdaq Riga decided on July 31, 2018 to change the reason due to which the observation status is applied to AS "Grobina" (GRZ1R, ISIN code: LV0000100527). On July 31, 2018 AS "Grobina" submitted its audited annual report of 2017. Thus, the reason due to which the observation status was applied as of May 2, 2018 in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules (hereinafter - Rules) Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5 has ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on April 5, 2016 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.